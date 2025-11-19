Third major car recall in weeks as Ford warns 200,000 vehicle owners of display issue
Ford’s recall announcement comes a day after Honda recalled 256,000 cars
Ford is recalling more than 200,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles because an instrument panel can fail, increasing the risk of a crash.
Federal auto safety regulators said that the instrument panel may not display at startup, leaving the driver without critical safety information.
The recall includes 128,607 Ford Bronco Sports, model years 2025-2026 and 101,002 Ford Broncos, also model years 2025-2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Ford is not aware of any injuries caused by the instrument panel failure.
Owners will be notified by mail beginning Dec. 8 and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealership to have the software updated.
The NHTSA recall number is 25V540.
Ford’s recall announcement comes a day after Honda recalled 256,000 Accords over a software issue that can lead to a sudden loss of power.
The recall covers certain Honda Accord Hybrids between the 2023 and 2025 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The error may cause part of these cars' internal software to reset while driving, increasing the risk of crash or injury.
And Toyota was hit with a big recall earlier this month when it issued a warning for over a million vehicles in the U.S.
That extensive recall encompasses specific Toyota and Lexus models from 2022 to 2026, such as the Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Prius and various Lexus RX, TX, LS, GX, NX and LX series. Also affected are Subaru Solterra vehicles fitted with a Panoramic View Monitor system, according to the manufacturer.
The auto maker said a critical flaw could lead to rear-view camera failure and heighten the risk of a collision.
A software error was identified as the cause, potentially freezing or blanking the camera image when the vehicle is in reverse.