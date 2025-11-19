Third major car recall in weeks as Ford warns 200,000 vehicle owners of display issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford is recalling more than 200,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles because an instrument panel can fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Federal auto safety regulators said that the instrument panel may not display at startup, leaving the driver without critical safety information.

The recall includes 128,607 Ford Bronco Sports, model years 2025-2026 and 101,002 Ford Broncos, also model years 2025-2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford is not aware of any injuries caused by the instrument panel failure.

Owners will be notified by mail beginning Dec. 8 and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealership to have the software updated.

open image in gallery The recall includes 128,607 Ford Bronco Sports, model years 2025-2026 and 101,002 Ford Broncos, also model years 2025-2026 ( AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File )

The NHTSA recall number is 25V540.

Ford’s recall announcement comes a day after Honda recalled 256,000 Accords over a software issue that can lead to a sudden loss of power.

The recall covers certain Honda Accord Hybrids between the 2023 and 2025 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The error may cause part of these cars' internal software to reset while driving, increasing the risk of crash or injury.

And Toyota was hit with a big recall earlier this month when it issued a warning for over a million vehicles in the U.S.

That extensive recall encompasses specific Toyota and Lexus models from 2022 to 2026, such as the Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Prius and various Lexus RX, TX, LS, GX, NX and LX series. Also affected are Subaru Solterra vehicles fitted with a Panoramic View Monitor system, according to the manufacturer.

The auto maker said a critical flaw could lead to rear-view camera failure and heighten the risk of a collision.

A software error was identified as the cause, potentially freezing or blanking the camera image when the vehicle is in reverse.