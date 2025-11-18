Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Honda recalls 256K cars over ‘error’ that can lead to a crash

Honda said ‘improper software programming by a supplier’ caused the error

Associated Press
Tuesday 18 November 2025 13:10 EST
The automaker first received a report of the issue in March 2024, per the recall report, and investigated the issue over the last year
The automaker first received a report of the issue in March 2024, per the recall report, and investigated the issue over the last year (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Honda has recalled more than 256,600 of its Accord Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. over a software error that could lead to a sudden loss of drive power.

The recall covers certain Honda Accord Hybrids between the 2023 and 2025 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The error may cause part of these cars' internal software to reset while driving, increasing the risk of crash or injury.

To address the error, Honda dealers will reprogram the software free of charge. The NHTSA's recall report noted that owner notification letters are scheduled to go out on Jan. 5.

It's unclear whether the software remedy will be available before then.

In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site or Honda’s recall lookup. Impacted Accord Hybrid owners may also contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

Honda Accord cars are displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on October 16, 2024 in San Rafael, California
Honda Accord cars are displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on October 16, 2024 in San Rafael, California (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Honda estimates that 0.3% of the 256,603 Accord Hybrids it's recalling have the issue, which impacts the vehicles’ integrated control module central processing unit, the NHSTA's recall report notes.

In a Tuesday statement, American Honda said that “improper software programming by a supplier" caused the error.

The automaker first received a report of the issue in March 2024, per the recall report, and investigated the issue over the last year.

As of Nov. 6, Honda had received 832 warranty claims — but no reports of related injuries between mid-December of 2022 and the end of October this year.

