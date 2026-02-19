Motorists left out of pocket by car insurance over key policy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorists could face significant financial losses if valuable possessions such as mobile phones, laptops, or important documents are stolen from their vehicles, a new investigation by consumer champion Which? has warned.

The analysis of car insurance policies found that while the vehicle itself is typically covered, protection for personal belongings is often far less clear-cut.

This issue is particularly pertinent given that one in ten claims in Which?'s most recent survey of car insurance customers involved burglary or theft.

When Which? reviewed 66 car insurance policies last November, it discovered that most included some level of personal belongings cover.

However, the consumer group highlighted that policyholders might find only specific items are protected. While handbags, shopping, and pushchairs were covered by all 55 policies that offered personal belongings protection, many failed to include other valuables often targeted by thieves.

Crucially, none of the 55 policies analysed covered cash. Furthermore, a notable 15 per cent of policies did not extend coverage to tablets, with the same proportion also excluding laptops from their protection.

open image in gallery Which?’s analysis of policies indicates that, that while policyholders can usually assume the car itself is covered, the cover for possessions is less clear-cut ( Getty/iStock )

One in six (16 per cent) did not include mobile phones. The vast majority did not cover credit cards or documents (93 per cent and 98 per cent respectively).

Most (95 per cent) of the 55 policies with personal belongings cover did include cover for sports equipment such as golf clubs.

However, Which? cautioned that, even if certain belongings are covered in a policy, modest payout limits can still leave customers out of pocket.

Of the policies Which? checked, the most common claim limit was £300 or less, with a couple paying less than £100.

Which? did find, however that a handful of policies – from Axa, Moja, Saga and Swiftcover – were providing more than £1,000 for personal belongings.

Some people may find their belongings are covered by their home insurance.

When Which? reviewed 78 contents policies in July 2025, virtually all (97 per cent) offered cover for personal possessions on someone’s person or stolen from a car.

open image in gallery Of the policies Which? checked, the most common claim limit was £300 or less, with a couple paying less than £100 ( Getty/iStock )

This can usually be provided via an optional add-on, with cover often being broader and with higher limits, Which? said.

Most of the policies it looked at covered personal possessions away from the home with cover limits in the thousands of pounds, rather than hundreds and all included certain gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Most also covered cash, although with lower limits than for other possessions.

Reena Sewraz, a Which? Money expert, said: “In the event of vehicle theft, many motorists may assume their car insurance will be on hand to cover any resulting losses – but when it comes to items left inside the car, that’s not always the case.

“Our analysis found common high-value items are often excluded from policies, and even where protection is included, payout limits can be so low that drivers still face a significant shortfall.

“If you’re shopping around for a new policy, always check the Ts and Cs carefully to be sure it covers you for everything you would expect. If there are gaps in your cover, consider whether other policies – such as home insurance – might include protection for your valuables when you’re out and about.”

How to keep belongings safe in your car

Here are some tips from Which? for protecting belongings left in a car: