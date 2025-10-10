Parents left hundreds of pounds out of pocket by car insurance oversight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents and grandparents could be left significantly out of pocket if their car is stolen or damaged, as car seats, prams and other children’s items may not be fully covered by standard insurance policies.

An analysis of UK car insurance products, by financial information business Defaqto, found that while most policies include cover for personal belongings as a standard benefit, 11 per cent offer no protection whatsoever.

Defaqto warned that even when cover is provided, the limits often fall short of replacement costs, with pram travel systems often costing hundreds of pounds, and multiple car seats required for larger families.

It found one in six (16 per cent) products provide less than £200 of cover, and the majority cover between £200 and £499.

Fewer than 10 per cent of products provide cover between £500 and £999.

open image in gallery The research found that some car insurers do not cover car seat replacement unless the seat is visibly damaged ( PA )

Mike Powell, a car insurance expert at Defaqto, said: “Many parents live out of their cars, with prams, car seats, scooters and similar items permanently in the boot.

“If you have no personal belongings cover, or if your cover limit is low, you could end up paying to replace these items yourself if your car is stolen or damaged.”

The research looked at standard car and contents products across the market, including 323 standard car products and 252 standard contents products. Defaqto’s database was analysed on September 12.

Defaqto said there may also be complications when claiming.

People might be able to make a claim under their home contents insurance if they have personal possessions cover, it said.

Just 11 per cent of home insurance policies analysed by Defaqto include this as standard, with the majority including cover as a chargeable extra. Even then, families must be aware of the pitfalls of using two different insurance products, it said.

open image in gallery Parents and grandparents could be left significantly out of pocket if their car is stolen or damaged ( Getty/iStock )

Mr Powell said: “If ‘dual cover’ is in place under both your car and home contents insurance, the policyholder may need to claim under both products to pay for the costs of replacing prams and car seats.

“In this example, insurance providers will typically only pay their share of the claim, and this could also mean that the policyholder may be subject to two separate excesses as well as potentially losing any ‘no claims discount’ under both their car and home insurance.”

Defaqto also found 87 per cent of car insurance products analysed include cover for car seats if they are damaged in a car accident.

It said despite safety experts recommending replacing a car seat after any accident – even if there appears to be no damage – less than half (43 per cent) of car insurance products analysed would pay for full replacement costs where there is no visible damage to the car seat.

Here are some suggestions from Defaqto for families to help protect child-related car items: