Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Lewis shares simple job title trick to slash car insurance cost

Martin Lewis warns these job titles could impact your car insurance price
  • Martin Lewis advised that making a small, legal change to one's job title when taking out car insurance could significantly reduce the cost.
  • Speaking on his Martin Lewis Money Show Live programme on Tuesday, 27 January, he demonstrated how certain job titles impact insurance prices.
  • He cited an example where the job title 'beautician' was found to be more expensive for car insurance than 'beauty technician'.
  • Lewis stressed the critical importance of ensuring any job title alteration is legitimate and not a fraudulent misrepresentation.
  • He warned against falsely changing one's profession, such as an office administrator claiming to be a driving instructor, as this constitutes fraud.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in