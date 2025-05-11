Mother’s Day 2025: Where to score free food and best deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mother’s Day is not only a day filled with showing our appreciation for mothers, but also a chance for them to receive free food or other discounts.

In the United States, Mother’s Day is always on the second Sunday in the month of May, as women are recognized for the work they contribute to their families.

If you are looking for a last-minute gift for your mother or want to make sure she doesn’t work too hard on her special day, here are the deals to pay attention to.

Denny’s

The restaurant chain is celebrating mothers by offering $10 off a $30 purchase when ordering breakfast either online or using their app from May 9 through May 11 by using the promotional code “MOMDAY.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken

The fast food restaurant chain will be offering free delivery on all online orders on May 11 to make Mother’s Day more “finger lickin’ good.”

Raising Canes

To show their appreciation for mothers, the chicken restaurant will be offering Caniac Members a buy one get one free box combo from May 11 through May 12 at participating locations.

Panda Express

The Chinese restaurant chain recently debuted a family meal available either online or through the Panda Express app that feeds five people, including two large sides and three large entrees, for $30 when using the promotional code “THANKSMOM.”

Through May 11, Panda Express is also giving away $8 Bonus Cards to anyone who purchases a $30+ online gift card for their mother.

Einstein Bros Bagels

The bagel chain has introduced a Brunch Box. The box comes with six bagels, a tub of cream cheese, an egg sandwich, two bacon cheddar and egg sandwiches, four hashbrowns, and four blueberry muffins.

They are also currently offering 20 percent off online gift card purchases.

Round Table Pizza

From May 9 through May 11, participating locations will be offering 15 percent off of dine-in, carry-out, or delivery orders using the promotional code “RTP978.”

Burger King

Only on Mother’s Day, Royal Perks members get a free Whopper with the purchase of a King Jr. Meal.

DoorDash

The delivery service is offering $75 worth of select Mother’s Day gifts to any DashPass members who order flowers. Non-members will receive up to $50 in credits.

Whole Foods

When ordering from the grocery store through Amazon Prime through May 13, customers can order a bouquet of 15-stem tulips for $9.99. Whole Foods through Amazon Prime is also offering 30 percent off of all body care and candles.