KFC brings back fan favorite menu item after 5 years
Restaurant chain says Mother’s Day is one of its biggest days of the year
KFC brought an old favorite back this week when it reintroduced chicken and waffles to its menu.
On Monday, April 28, participating restaurants once again began serving chicken and waffles after a more than five-year break from the item.
The item comes as a combo, with a Liege-style waffle, KFC fried chicken, and a side of Mrs Butterworth syrup.
The combo starts at $7 but may be different based on location.
The restaurant is bringing the menu item back now in anticipation of Mother's Day.
“KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year, the restaurant told McClatchy News. It noted that Mother's Day is its biggest day for deliveries and online orders.
Like many fast food items, KFC's chicken and waffles has die hard fans who were saddened when the menu item disappeared more than five years ago. Those longing for more KFC chicken and waffles even started a petition to bring it back, though it's unclear if that had any influence on the restaurant's decision.
Unfortunately for them, it seems like KFC is only going to be bringing their favorite meal back for a short time. A KFC spokesperson told McClatchy News the iteam will be available for a limited time and only while supplies last.
KFC is also introducing Strawberry & Créme Pie Poppers which have strawberry and cream filling in a pie crust as a new dessert.
Elsewhere in the world of fast food and fried chicken, McDonald's is reportedly going to add its new "McCrispy Strips" — chicken fingers — to its permanent menu beginning on May 5 at participating restaurants.
That makes the chicken strips the first new permanent menu item at McDonald's in four years.
The fingers will come with a creamy chili sauce for dipping, according to an April 24 press release.
