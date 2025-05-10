Mother’s Day 2025: Where to score free food and best deals
Mother’s Day takes place every year on the second Sunday in May — so there’s still time to arrange a last minute celebration for your mom
Mother’s Day is not only a day filled with showing our appreciation for mothers, but also a chance for them to receive free food or other discounts.
In the United States, Mother’s Day is always on the second Sunday in the month of May, as women are recognized for the work they contribute to their families.
If you are looking for a last-minute gift for your mother or want to make sure she doesn’t work too hard on her special day, here are the deals to pay attention to.
Denny’s
The restaurant chain is celebrating mothers by offering $10 off a $30 purchase when ordering breakfast either online or using their app from May 9 through May 11 by using the promotional code “MOMDAY.”
Kentucky Fried Chicken
The fast food restaurant chain will be offering free delivery on all online orders on May 11 to make Mother’s Day more “finger lickin’ good.”
Raising Canes
To show their appreciation for mothers, the chicken restaurant will be offering Caniac Members a buy one get one free box combo from May 11 through May 12 at participating locations.
Panda Express
The Chinese restaurant chain recently debuted a family meal available either online or through the Panda Express app that feeds five people, including two large sides and three large entrees, for $30 when using the promotional code “THANKSMOM.”
Through May 11, Panda Express is also giving away $8 Bonus Cards to anyone who purchases a $30+ online gift card for their mother.
Einstein Bros Bagels
The bagel chain has introduced a Brunch Box. The box comes with six bagels, a tub of cream cheese, an egg sandwich, two bacon cheddar and egg sandwiches, four hashbrowns, and four blueberry muffins.
They are also currently offering 20 percent off online gift card purchases.
Round Table Pizza
From May 9 through May 11, participating locations will be offering 15 percent off of dine-in, carry-out, or delivery orders using the promotional code “RTP978.”
Burger King
Only on Mother’s Day, Royal Perks members get a free Whopper with the purchase of a King Jr. Meal.
DoorDash
The delivery service is offering $75 worth of select Mother’s Day gifts to any DashPass members who order flowers. Non-members will receive up to $50 in credits.
Whole Foods
When ordering from the grocery store through Amazon Prime through May 13, customers can order a bouquet of 15-stem tulips for $9.99. Whole Foods through Amazon Prime is also offering 30 percent off of all body care and candles.
