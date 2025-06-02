Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother has admitted she made a mistake after posting a video showing her toddler riding a lawn mower.

Haley Orrock, known for her TikTok content about life as a stay-at-home parent and her home projects, sparked concern on Thursday with a controversial post. The video showed her son, Theo, sitting on the mower, which was being pushed by his father.

Viewers flooded the comments section, expressing alarm over the safety risks and sharing horror stories of children suffering lawn mower injuries.

The video has since been taken down, and Orrock posted an update last week. “This went viral because I didn’t know about kids and lawn mowers…” she wrote on top of a clip of Theo riding the lawn mower.

“Yes, this is a little embarrassing to share,” she captioned the TikTok post. “I ended up taking down the original video because too many people weren’t reading the caption — and I realized I might be spreading a bad idea instead of awareness. So in case you didn’t know: DON’T DO THIS.”

The mother explained that she had ridden lawn mowers as a child, which is why she hadn’t considered the potential dangers involved when her own child did the same.

“Looking back, it seems so obviously dangerous. But I grew up riding on the mower and didn’t think twice about it,” she wrote.

“I’m just grateful I learned the risk before my baby got hurt. Sharing now in hopes of saving a few tiny fingers and toes—especially for the parents who grew up feral like me.”

Despite the honest admission, many commenters had little sympathy for the mother.

“‘Didn’t know about kids and lawn mowers.’ I beg your finest pardon????” one commenter questioned, while another wrote, “You… didn’t know your toddler shouldn’t perch atop of a large motorized spinning blade?”

“I genuinely don't understand how anyone could think this was safe. There are blades going at an insanely fast speed under where your child is sitting. One bump and he could fall forward,” a third person commented.

Others said they were just glad to see Orrock make the change, regardless of how she got there. “Thank you for learning and vowing to do better,” one comment began.

“So many believe that just because Tom and Harry were fine when they did it, so will so and so and the problem is it doesn't work that way. We know better and should do better with that information.”