Man left horrified after coming home to ‘plague-style swarm’ of termites

A Louisiana man has been left horrified after he came home to a “plague-style swarm” of termites.

The TikToker and dog breeder, known as @BayouBullz, recorded footage of his house covered with “millions” of the bugs in almost every corner of the building.

“Guys, look at this s***,” he showed his followers on social media as he gave a tour of the house in a video posted on Saturday (1 June). “Excuse my language, but look at this. My f**king whole house, man. There’s not thousands, there’s millions.”

Dense swarms of hundreds of thousands of termites can be seen throughout his hallway, living room, kitchen, stairs and more. Hoards and piles of the yellowish insects could be seen grouped across the tiles and sink of his kitchen. The footage has been viewed nearly 30 million times on X/Twitter and over 15 million times on TikTok.

“This is crazy. This is nuts,” he said, shaking live bugs off his T-shirt. “They’re all over me. I have termites all over me. F**king plague-style swarm. This whole house is going to need to get tented.”

He provided an update the day after as the situation appeared to have improved, but left behind a mess. He showed piles of dead bugs in the bins and in the drain stopper of his kitchen sink. Thankfully, his bedroom appeared to have been spared. He said he was left feeling “twitchy” and kept “feeling like I’ve got termites on me.”

Explaining an unfortunate encounter following the invasion, he described how he took a sip from his water bottle with a straw, only to draw up three “spongy termites” in his mouth.

open image in gallery TikToker was left repulsed and ‘twitching’ after the experience ( TikTok/BayouBullz )

The situation had started with a small “kick-out” hole, which refers to a small hole in wood where termites push out their faecal pellets and hoard together. A pest expert had installed bait traps, hoping that within 90 days, the bait would be carried to the termite colony where the group would be exterminated.

But the matter had escalated. The social media user, who covers daily life with his seven French bulldogs, said that he had tried to make changes in his life and that the test felt biblical.

“I’ve been going through a lot these past few months,” he explained, referring to how Biblical scripture says each person is not burdened with more than they can bear. “I feel like I’m on the verge of complete meltdown.”

open image in gallery Piles of the bugs were seen across swathes of the large house in Louisiana ( TikTok/bayoubullz )

He thanked followers for their support and said he would be staying in an AirBnb while the “Egyptian-style plague” was resolved, and declined support through a GoFundMe, asking only that people support his social media channels.

The Independent has contacted @BayouBullz for comment.

Viewers were disgusted as they wrote: “He just has to burn the entire house down, I'm sorry, like that's devastating.”

Others said the phenomenon was a common occurrence in the region, particularly during the spring and early summer.