Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence to thank her fans for their support since announcing her split from Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island star posted a photo of herself on Instagram on 27 August along with a caption saying: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

The couple met on ITV dating show Love Island and were the runners up on season five in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 and have a daughter together.

On 14 August, Hague, 25, took to her Instagram Story to share the news of their breakup.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Hague began the statement. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

“I’ll be back when it feels right,” she concluded, signing off the statement with “Molly-Mae x”.

Fury shared a separate statement of his own regarding the split on social media.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” he said. “The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

open image in gallery The couple got engaged in July 2023 and have a daughter together ( Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram )

Hague provided no reason for their split, but a day later sources claimed to The US Sun that Fury was unfaithful, which he denied via a representative.

On 26 August, a 20-year-old jewellery assistant named Milla Corfixen, who vacationed in Ohrid, North Macedonia, at the same time as Fury, 25, confirmed that she kissed the Fury in a nightclub.

The Danish native, who has since deleted all her posts on Instagram due to “hate and nasty comments”, explained she “only shared a kissing nothing else” with Fury.

“If I’d known about Molly-Mae, I would never have kissed him back,” she said.