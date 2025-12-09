Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Miss Universe and the Miss Universe Jamaica organizations have issued an update on Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry’s health after she fell off the Miss Universe stage weeks ago.

Both organizations issued statements Monday explaining that Henry is still recovering from injuries sustained when she fell off the stage November 19 during the international major beauty pageant’s preliminary rounds held in Thailand.

According to the Miss Universe press release, Henry's fall resulted in “an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries.”

“She was immediately admitted to intensive care in Bangkok, where she remained in critical condition under constant neurological monitoring, and continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision,” the statement continued.

The release added that Henry will be relocated to Jamaica in the “coming days” with a full medical escort team and will continue to receive treatment at a hospital.

In an additional statement made by the Miss Jamaica organization, Henry expressed her excitement to be going home, saying that she is “eagerly looking forward to my return home and to seeing everyone in the near future.”

As original footage of the incident circulated online, Henry could be seen posing at the front of the stage in an orange bejeweled gown and high heels when she abruptly fell to the ground.

Hours later, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization issued a statement on Instagram informing fans that she had been rushed to Paolo Rangsit hospital near Bangkok, where “medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries.”

In an update shared last month, the organization explained in an Instagram Story that Henry’s sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, is currently with Henry and their mother, Maureen Henry, at the hospital where she is being treated.

According to Dr. Henry Samuels, however, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly.”

The pageant star will remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a minimum of seven days as “doctors continue their close monitoring and specialized care,” the statement read at the time.

Elsewhere in the update, the organization asked for “Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers” during this “profoundly difficult time.”

“We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family,” the statement continued.

“Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period.”