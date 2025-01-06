Mindy Kaling defends Meghan Markle over backlash against new Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mindy Kaling expressed her enthusiastic support for Meghan Markle while sharing her excitement about appearing in the Duchess’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking during a red carpet interview at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, Kaling reflected on her experience working with Meghan just days after the series trailer premiered.

Describing her involvement in the project, Kaling called it “probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life.” She also addressed the criticism Meghan often faces, emphasizing her friend’s generosity and warmth.

“I was on maternity leave after having my third child last year when Meghan texted me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come be in my show and come out to Montecito and have me cook for you?’” Kaling shared with Deadline.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah — that sounds perfect,’” she said.

Kaling didn’t hold back when praising Meghan’s cooking skills, subtly countering criticisms of her luxurious lifestyle. “Unsurprisingly, she kind of blew me out of the water,” Kaling said. Meghan’s recipes, she added, were “really accessible,” even though Meghan has a flourishing garden and chickens.

“She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens,” Kaling noted. “They would all die if I tried to take care of chickens,” she joked.

Kaling also addressed Prince Harry’s cooking skills, adding: “I heard he’s actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen.”

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

Kaling’s public support follows her previous collaboration with Meghan on the Archetypes podcast in 2022, where she discussed personal and professional challenges. In October, Kaling humorously channeled Meghan in an Instagram post while cooking, saying, “I’m freaking Meghan Markle over here.”

With Love, Meghan aims to blend practical how-to’s with candid conversations, offering viewers insights into Meghan’s approach to cooking, gardening, and entertaining. The series is filmed at a farmhouse near her Montecito residence in California.

The show has drawn significant attention for its star-studded guest list and Meghan’s return to lifestyle content, reminiscent of her former blog, The Tig. While many fans are thrilled to see the Duchess of Sussex embracing lifestyle projects again, critics have raised questions about the show’s premise and her shift back to the world of entertainment.

Meghan McCain, for instance, described the series as “utterly tone deaf” and “out of touch,” suggesting that its release is ill-timed given current global challenges.