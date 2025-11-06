Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about her new baby publicly for the first time — insisting she wants to keep her out of the spotlight.

Brown and Bongiovi announced in August that they had become parents via adoption.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 21-year-old was asked about her daughter’s personality. However, the interviewer noted that the Stranger Things star pushed back on the question with “fiery conviction.”

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” she said. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”

“If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support,” she added.

She reiterated that she’s prioritizing her daughter’s privacy, since her baby is “so little” right now.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown she she has no plans to reveal her daughter’s name ( Getty )

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo of her and her husband holding their baby last month ( milliebobbybrown / Instagram )

“As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from [the spotlight],” she continued, noting there are no plans to share her baby’s name until “she’s ready to decide for herself.”

However, Brown did open up about starting her family with Bongiovi, calling it “a beautiful, amazing journey.”

“She’s taught us so much already,” Brown said about her daughter. “Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

When it comes to who looks after her daughter the most, Brown said she and her husband are “50-50 on everything.”

“That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad,” she said.

Brown and Bongiovi announced the news of their adoption in a statement shared on Instagram.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the Enola Holmes actor wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Brown previously spoke about her desire to have children during a March episode of the SmartLess podcast, saying that it is important for her to have a “big family” because she and Bongiovi both have multiple siblings.

“Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family,” she explained at the time.

“For me personally, it’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing. And my thing was, ‘I really want a family.’ I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four. So it is definitely in our future.”

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in May 2024 with their closest friends and family in attendance. They had a larger wedding in Italy in September that year.