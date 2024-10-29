Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The University of Michigan Wolverines has lost one of their star quarterbacks.

On Monday (October 28), Jack Tuttle took to Instagram to announce he was retiring from football. After receiving an injury to his throwing arm and sustaining his fifth concussion, he explained that it was time to focus on his health.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from college football,” the seventh-year senior’s post began. “This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones.”

“The past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn’t fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues,” the 25-year-old continued. “And, unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health.”

This college football season, Tuttle only played in two out of eight games. His most recent game was on October 19, when the Wolverines lost to Illinois with a final score of 21 to 7. During his time on the field, he completed 20 out of 32 passes for 208 yards and an interception against Illinois.

Despite no longer playing the sport, Tuttle expressed how much he loves and appreciates those he has worked with over the years.

“College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, and it has shaped my character,” he wrote. “I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I’ve had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me through triumphs and tribulations.”

“I want to thank Coach Moore, the staff, and my teammates – I love all of you guys. I will continue to help Team 145 as we prepare for the rest of the season. Though closing this chapter is unfortunate, my passion for football will always be a part of me. I am committed to finding a different role in the game and plan to pursue a role in coaching,” his statement concluded.

Following Tuttle’s retirement, the team will likely continue to start Davis Warren, who served as starting quarterback for a majority of the games that Tuttle was benched.

Tuttle is the second college football quarterback this week to announce his retirement from the game due to injuries. On October 23, North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall also announced on Instagram that he was retiring from the game after receiving multiple head injuries.

“Unfortunately, my dream has been cut just short,” he captioned an Instagram post, which included throwback images of himself playing football over the years.

“As you all know I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.”

He continued: “As I feel like my whole world is being taken from me, I feel some sense of contentment. Every time my feet hit the grass, I left every single ounce of myself on that field. I always played my hardest and to the best of my ability because I never knew what play would be my last. I have no regrets throughout my career and that is something I can be proud of.”