Former Bachelorette Michelle Young has spoken about why her honeymoon ended early.

Young turned to her Instagram Story Saturday to explain why she had not shared any photos from her honeymoon after her June wedding to Jack Leius.

“So many [of you] have asked about honeymoon photos. Jack and I loved the time we got to spend in Venice and Positano,” she wrote. “Sadly, we had to end our trip seven days early because my health couldn’t keep up.”

She continued, “For the last eight months to a year, I’ve been battling with extreme fatigue, brain fog, panic attacks, heart palpitations, hypoglycemia and POTs-like symptoms. After a number of tests came back normal, we thought it could be stress and anxiety with the wedding.”

However, her symptoms continued to persist for months even after the wedding.

After recently getting the results back from both a Mycotoxin and Mold test, it was determined that she had been “severely exposed.”

Although Young did not reveal what type of mold she was exposed to, according to the Cleveland Clinic, exposure to black mold can result in sneezing, coughing, congestion, and eye irritation. While it rarely causes serious illness or death, black mold may still worsen asthma symptoms.

While mold may not always be visible, there are certain signs that can help identify a black mold infestation. Black mold appears as dark, circular spots or patches on surfaces, especially in areas prone to moisture. Damp or water-damaged areas like basements, showers, and windows are common spots for black mold.

Oftentimes, people can identify black mold in their home simply by smell, described as musty or mildewy. It may also smell like rotting vegetables or plants.

As Young continues to recover, she and Leius have moved into a new home in Minneapolis, which is “safe.”

“But, clearly [I] was exposed to something (many things) in the past few years. Now, [I am] having to do an intense detox, along with many medications and IV therapy to help my body get rid of everything,” her Instagram Story continued. Part of her recovery process involves being on a gluten-free and dairy-free diet.

Her post concluded as she told her followers that honeymoon photos would be coming soon, but there would not be as many as people may be expecting.

“I will share the few pics we have soon but didn’t get to capture as many memories as I would have liked since my health wasn’t holding up,” she said. “I also dislike posting things like, ‘Everything was/has been perfect’ since it sure hasn’t but also never want to add any negativity on the internet.”

“Anyways, hoping to get good health back soon and head back to Italy in the spring to ‘redo’ some of our honeymoon.”