Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard, 39, to become a grandmother after daughter, 20, announces pregnancy
Emily Maynard Johnson was the leading lady in season eight of ‘The Bachelorette’
Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson is going to be a grandmother.
The 39-year-old reality star’s eldest daughter, Ricki Maynard, revealed she was expecting her first child on her Instagram Story Tuesday. Announcing the news, Ricki posted a screenshot of her phone’s lock screen featuring a photo of her latest ultrasound.
She quoted Huda Mustafa’s viral moment from the Love Island USA season seven reunion, writing: “Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about it.”
Ricki, 20, then posted a video of her baby moving in the ultrasound, while revealing she’s having a baby girl.
“My heart is so full, yet my stomach is so empty because she hates all food,” she joked. “I’m convinced.”
Emily was the leading lady of season eight of The Bachelorette when she was a 26-year-old single mother. She often spoke to contestants about how important it was for her to prioritize her daughter, Ricki, whom she welcomed with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick.
At the end of the season, which aired in 2012, Emily got engaged to Jef Holm. The engagement was short-lived, however, with the pair breaking up less than a year after the season finale.
Emily started dating her now-husband Tyler Johnson in 2013. They share five children: Jennings, 10, Gibson, eight, Gatlin, seven, Nola Belle, four, and Jones, two.
While Emily hasn’t spoken out about becoming a grandmother, she has previously shared sweet moments with Ricki on Instagram. To celebrate her daughter’s birthday last year, Emily posted a picture of them walking into a venue together. In the snap, Emily had her arm on her daughter’s shoulder, while Ricki had her arm around her mother’s waist.
Emily also shared a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo, where they were once again walking with their arms around each other.
“My beautiful girl. I’ll always and forever have your back,” Emily wrote in the caption. “I love you and am so proud of the person you are. Happy 19th Birthday @rickihendrickk You’re a gift to the world!”
Emily also previously opened up about starring on The Bachelorette — after being a contestant on The Bachelor — while raising Ricki. During a 2017 episode of People’s Celeb Parents Get Real podcast, she said she wished that she’d “kept” the reality TV shows “totally separate” from her daughter.
“At the time, I thought, ‘This is it,’ and I never would’ve brought her into it had I not thought that,” she said. “So I wish that I maybe would’ve taken a step back. Maybe sheltered her from that a little bit more.”
