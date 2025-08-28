Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson is going to be a grandmother.

The 39-year-old reality star’s eldest daughter, Ricki Maynard, revealed she was expecting her first child on her Instagram Story Tuesday. Announcing the news, Ricki posted a screenshot of her phone’s lock screen featuring a photo of her latest ultrasound.

She quoted Huda Mustafa’s viral moment from the Love Island USA season seven reunion, writing: “Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about it.”

Ricki, 20, then posted a video of her baby moving in the ultrasound, while revealing she’s having a baby girl.

“My heart is so full, yet my stomach is so empty because she hates all food,” she joked. “I’m convinced.”

open image in gallery Emily Maynard Johnson was on ‘The Bachelorette’ when her daughter Ricki was a child ( @emilygmaynard / Instagram )

Emily was the leading lady of season eight of The Bachelorette when she was a 26-year-old single mother. She often spoke to contestants about how important it was for her to prioritize her daughter, Ricki, whom she welcomed with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick.

At the end of the season, which aired in 2012, Emily got engaged to Jef Holm. The engagement was short-lived, however, with the pair breaking up less than a year after the season finale.

Emily started dating her now-husband Tyler Johnson in 2013. They share five children: Jennings, 10, Gibson, eight, Gatlin, seven, Nola Belle, four, and Jones, two.

While Emily hasn’t spoken out about becoming a grandmother, she has previously shared sweet moments with Ricki on Instagram. To celebrate her daughter’s birthday last year, Emily posted a picture of them walking into a venue together. In the snap, Emily had her arm on her daughter’s shoulder, while Ricki had her arm around her mother’s waist.

open image in gallery Ricki Maynard reveals the ultrasound for her baby ( @rickihendrickk / Instagram )

Emily also shared a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo, where they were once again walking with their arms around each other.

“My beautiful girl. I’ll always and forever have your back,” Emily wrote in the caption. “I love you and am so proud of the person you are. Happy 19th Birthday @rickihendrickk You’re a gift to the world!”

Emily also previously opened up about starring on The Bachelorette — after being a contestant on The Bachelor — while raising Ricki. During a 2017 episode of People’s Celeb Parents Get Real podcast, she said she wished that she’d “kept” the reality TV shows “totally separate” from her daughter.

“At the time, I thought, ‘This is it,’ and I never would’ve brought her into it had I not thought that,” she said. “So I wish that I maybe would’ve taken a step back. Maybe sheltered her from that a little bit more.”