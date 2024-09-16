Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Meryl Streep and Martin Short were seen sitting next to each other at the 2024 Emmys, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars attended the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Short – who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series – presented the first award of the evening alongside his Hulu co-stars, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Streep received the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nod for her role in Only Murders in the Building. At one point during the evening, cameras captured Streep and Martin sitting next to each other in the front row.

On X, formerly Twitter, it didn’t take long for fans to share their heartwarmed reactions to Streep and Short’s close friendship. Although the pair have recently denied any romance rumors between them, that didn’t stop viewers from speculating about their relationship.

“Watching Meryl Streep and Martin Short sitting next to one another in the front row at the #Emmys for any more clues that they’re dating,” wrote one viewer.

“Giggling and kicking my feet every time we see Meryl and Martin talking in the front row with each other,” gushed someone else on X.

“I know I’m getting older because Martin Short and Meryl Streep sitting together in the front row is giving me all the feelings #Emmys,” a third user commented, while another fan wrote: “You guys, Martin Short and Meryl Streep are sitting together. Hard launch?”

Despite fan speculation, both Streep and Short have maintained their close friendship. After the pair looked cozy together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, a representative confirmed to People that the actors “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Days later, the Saturday Night Live alum reiterated that he and Streep were not together. “We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends,” he said during an episode of the Club Random podcast, after host Bill Maher called the two stars a “power couple”.

The 74-year-old comedian later reflected on his friendship with the Mamma Mia actor in a joint interview with Gomez and Martin last August. Speaking to Extra, Short noted that as he and Streep have continued to work together on Only Murders in the Building – in which their characters are in a relationship – their friendship has also continued to strengthen.

“I think it’s been a friendship that always grows,” he said. “If you work with someone and love that person.”

In October 2023, a representative for Streep confirmed that she and her husband of 45 years, American sculptor Don Gummer, have “been separated for more than six years.”

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” the statement read.

Follow for live updates from the 2024 Emmys here.