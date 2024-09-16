✕ Close Romeo Beckham pranks father David after Emmy's win

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

The 2024 Emmys took place on Sunday (September 15) night, with controversial Netflix show Baby Reindeer, kitchen drama The Bear and historical Japan-set series Shōgun all winning big.

The three-hour ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The broadcast is now available to watch on Hulu.

This year’s event was hosted for the first time by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-created and starred in the hit series Schitt’s Creek.

“We’re going to keep it light and bright,” Dan Levy told the Los Angeles Times, while his father added: “You’re setting a tone, and it’s our tone. It is what it is.

“It’s kind of tricky when you’re in the weeds, but ultimately we have to be ourselves and go with what we think is funny.”

Awards presenters will included Hollywood legend and Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 97, along with Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone and Kristen Wiig.

See the winners list in full here.

Follow live updates below.