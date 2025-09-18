Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump and Princess Kate are set to make history with their first joint outing together.

Prince William and Kate greeted U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady as they disembarked Marine One after landing in the grounds of the Windsor estate Wednesday, before they were taken to meet the King and Queen.

Kate was dressed in a bold, burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, a matching hat by Jane Taylor and a feather brooch. Kate’s hat, in luxury felt with a satin bow and veiling, retails for £2,330 and is made to measure.

Meanwhile, Melania wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark grey suit with a wide-brimmed purple hat that obscured her eyes.

Later, the two women will visit Frogmore Gardens together as part of the president’s second state visit, marking their first solo outing without their respective spouses.

open image in gallery Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump ( Getty )

Melania and Kate will meet U.K. Scoutmaster Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program. A former Scout herself, Kate has been co-president of the Scout Association since 2020.

Ahead of their historic outing, Melania and Camilla joined their respective spouses for the Beating Retreat military ceremony. Camilla opted for a royal blue dress and matching hat, along with three strands of pearls. Her handbag matched her shoes, and she wore a gold brooch.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla, King Charles III,US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Beating Retreat military ceremony ( PA )

The Trumps stayed overnight Tuesday at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in London before traveling Wednesday to Windsor Castle for a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.

Melania’s itinerary for the short visit also includes an outing with Camilla. Together, the two will visit Queen Mary’s Dollhouse and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

open image in gallery Kate wore a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress while Melania wore a wide-brimmed purple hat ( PA )

The trip carries extra significance as the late Queen Elizabeth previously hosted the Trumps for a state visit during his first term. Trump is now the first elected political leader in modern history to be invited to two state visits by monarchs.

Crowds have turned out to support the US president in the Berkshire town, with Dianne, 52, from north London, telling The Independent she thinks Trump is a “special man.”

However, thousands are set to demonstrate against Trump’s stay on the streets of London later.

The US president’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made near Windsor after pictures of Trump and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the castle.

Wednesday will see the president and first lady Melania Trump treated to a military parade — described by the MoD as the largest guard of honour ever at a state visit — as well as gun salutes, a joint U.S.-U.K. flypast, a carriage procession, and a lavish state banquet.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the “special relationship.”