Melania Trump's fashion sense faced some serious trolling on social media Wednesday after she sported multiple bizarre outfits during the presidential state visit to the U.K.

Hours after appearing in an oversized plum-colored wide-brimmed hat that almost completely hid her face, the first lady opted for a shockingly bright yellow number.

She wore the off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress (think the color of attire worn by Curious George’s “Man in the Yellow Hat”) to the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla — and really stood out.

The ensemble was accompanied by a pastel lavender or pink (depending on the lighting) belt. Melania accessorized the gown with dangling green gemstone earrings adorned by diamonds.

Those following the events of the Trumps’ visit to the U.K. from afar didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on Melania’s fashion sense.

open image in gallery Melania’s Carolina Herrera gown was trolled on social media ( AP )

“Melania looks miserable. That gown is all kinds of wrong,” one critic wrote on X.

“What an ugly dress Mrs Trump wears,” another chimed in.

“Very unusual combination with that pink belt, but she looks radiant,” someone else wrote.

“Does Melania have to look like she's going to the beach? Did she bring a towel and sunscreen too??” another said.

open image in gallery Melania Trump's fashion sense has been called into question after multiple bizarre outfits ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Trumps posed with King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of the dinner; here the belt on Melania’s dress appears to be a pastel pink ( REUTERS )

Others were more fond of the look, calling Melania’s outfit “stunning” and “beautiful.”

Melania’s look offered a sharp contrast to that of Princess Kate, who opted for an elegant, high-neck gold-lace gown with a white underlay.

Kate’s look, a couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley, was completed by earrings belonging to the late Queen and her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot.

The State Dinner followed a busy day for the Trumps, which involved a personal greeting from Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales when they arrived Wednesday.

For that outing, Melania opted for a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark grey suit with a wide-brimmed plum-colored hat that obscured her eyes.

open image in gallery Prince William and Princess Kate looked elegant heading into the banquet ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Melania’s hat kept her face hidden from view during parts of her outing with the King and Queen earlier in the day ( AP )

As photographers followed the Trumps throughout their busy day — capturing a particular moment with the Trumps and King and Queen where Melania’s head was not at all visible — many critiqued the First Lady’s wardrobe choices.

“Melania looks like a coat and a hat rack the funniest picture ever. Oh my gosh,” one person wrote on X.

Others joked about her being in “sleep mode,” or having joined the Witness Protection Program.

“Someone needs to put a new light bulb in Melania,” another joked.

On Thursday, as the Trumps’ visit continues, Melania and Princess Kate will visit Frogmore Gardens together as part of the president’s second state visit, marking their first solo outing without their respective spouses.

Melania and Kate will meet U.K. Scoutmaster Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program. A former Scout herself, Kate has been co-president of the Scout Association since 2020.

The trip carries extra significance as the late Queen Elizabeth previously hosted the Trumps for a state visit during his first term. Trump is now the first elected political leader in modern history to be invited to two state visits by monarchs.