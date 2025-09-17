Trump UK visit live: King and president enjoy military ceremony at Windsor Castle ahead of lavish state banquet
Trump’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made after pictures of the US president and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle
The King, the Queen and the Trumps have watched the historic Red Arrows flypast as they enjoyed a military parade at Windsor Castle.
The US president smiled and patted Charles on the arm as he watched the aircraft above the skies of Windsor, where he is being treated to an unprecedented display of military pomp and pageantry.
He and the first lady, Melania Trump, received a personal greeting from Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales when they arrived on Wednesday.
A lavish state banquet is taking place this evening, with with both Mr Trump and Charles set to give speeches at the glittering event in St George’s Hall.
Tomorrow, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the UK’s “special relationship” the US with diplomatic talks at Chequers.
Just over 20 miles away, thousands have turned out to protest the visit at a march organised by the Stop Trump Coalition in London. The group says it is “protesting against this undeserved state visit to make sure the world knows this is not done in our name”.
Trump to enjoy lavish state banquet tonight
After a day filled with royal welcomes and military pomp, the US president will get to enjoy a feast fit for a King this evening.
In about an hour, some 160 guests will file into the opulently decorated St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.
Donald and Melania Trump will be seated amongst the royal family at the 50-metre table which has taken staff says to set up.
Extravagant floral displays picked from the castle grounds to decorate the room where guests will dine on an exquisite menu, written in French, prepared by royal chefs and served on historic, priceless dinner sets.
Corbyn praises activists arrested for Trump stunt
Former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn congratulated the activists who projected an image of US President Donald Trump and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.
Speaking to crowds at a rally against Mr Trump’s second state visit in Parliament Square, Mr Corbyn said “well done” to the people responsible.
Thames Valley Police said it had arrested four people on suspicious of malicious communications in connection with the stunt at the Berkshire royal residence.
Mr Corbyn said: “There’s something very sinister about our times when peaceful protest becomes terrorism: when an ad van going around Windsor Castle perfectly legally is then stopped by the police, taken away, and those people prevented from expressing a point of view.
“This is what’s happening to our democratic rights and democratic values in our society. They take away the right to protest because they don’t want us to protest.”
Thames Valley Police said its officers had spoken with the driver of an ad van which showed a picture of Mr Trump with Epstein, adding that no arrests were made and no vehicles were seized.
King and Queen inspect table ahead of state banquet
The King and Queen have personally inspected the banquet table in St George’s Hall ahead of Wednesday evening’s state banquet.
Charles and Camilla surveyed the scene shown in footage posted on the official monarchy’s social media.
Pink, purple and yellow blooms could be seen adorning the extravagant floral displays on the 50-metre table.
The monarch and Camilla shook hands with Household staff who were behind the meticulous planning and staging of the grand affair.
Two arrested in Windsor
Two people have been arrested in Windsor over public order incidents linked to US President Donald Trump’s state visit, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said: “A 56-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested following a public order incident on Park Street, Windsor, at around 12.55pm today. She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive language likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. She remains in police custody.
“A 36-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested following a public order incident in Peascod Street, Windsor, at around 1.40pm today. He was arrested on suspicion of public order and assault. He remains in police custody.”
Trump 'grateful' after military ceremony
Lieutenant Colonel Simon Soskin of the Grenadier Guards said the King and Donald Trump were “grateful” after the Beating Retreat.
Lt Col Soskin, who was tasked with planning the ceremony, told the PA news agency: “We were asked to put on a spectacular performance to end the day of welcoming and so we pulled in our three bands, one for each service, invited the Americans, sprinkled in some bagpipers and it came together very well.”
Asked what the King and US president said to the gathered military personnel who watched the ceremony, Lt Col Soskin said: “They took a few moments to say hello.
“I said hello to the president on the way past, which I like because my family are American, so I’ll be telling my parents later.
“They were grateful, I think, the President was really pleased to see the junior American service personnel.”
Key figure speak at huge anti-Trump rally in London
Comedian Nish Kumar, who is hosting a rally in Parliament Square against Donald Trump’s second state visit, said last week’s Unite the Kingdom protest puts the UK in “an incredibly scary position”.
He said he is “incredibly scared right now” but urged protesters to come together before leading a chant of “say it loud, say it clear, Donald Trump’s not welcome here”.
“We have a common aim, there are more of us than there are of them, let’s not give up this fight,” Kumar said.
Former Labour MP Zara Sultana also referred to Saturday’s protests.
She said protesters “marched with the backing of international figures of the far right”, and included Mr Trump among them.
Donald Trump pats King on the arm as Red Arrows fly over
Donald Trump reached over to the King and gently patted him on the arm after the Red Arrows went over.
The King and Queen and US president and first lady all looked up as the aircraft flew over.
They then applauded and Mr Trump smiled and leaned towards Charles, spoke to him and patted him on the arm.
The pair then spoke to military personnel who were sat on their left while Camilla and Melania Trump spoke to those on the other side.
Watch: The Independent reports live from Windsor on Donald Trump's state visit
Anti-Trump protesters now gather in Parliament Square for rally as Billy Bragg performs
As protesters against Donald Trump’s second state visit gathered in Parliament Square for a rally, musician and activist Billy Bragg performed on the stage.
Before the 67-year-old sang his protest song Hundred Year Hunger, he told crowds that Mr Trump could end the war in Gaza with “one word”.
The rally is set to hear from a range of speakers, with public order conditions restricting attendees to Parliament Square and Whitehall.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments