Mel B’s daughter brands Prince William ‘the ultimate nepo baby’

Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, has hit out at Prince William, calling him the “ultimate nepo baby” as she defended the children of celebrities.

The 25-year-old is currently exploring the world of “nepo babies”, the children of celebrity or otherwise well-connected parents, in the Channel 4 documentary Born in the Limelight: Nepo Babies.

In the documentary Gulzar, who appears to have embraced the controversial term, compared Prince William to Brooklyn Beckham, daughter of David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn, who recently appeared to rebrand himself as a wine influencer, has been the subject of much ridicule and criticism over his attempts at cooking and photography.

Gulzar questioned why Beckham faced more scrutiny than the Royal family, particularly Prince William, whom she called “the most famous aristo nepo”.

“I wonder why society has accepted the ultimate nepo baby in the Royal family but not in the world of celebrities?” she said of the Royal, according to the Telegraph.

In an analysis of social media posts about the two men, the documentary found that 51 per cent of references to Brooklyn were negative, compared with 35 per cent about the Prince.

Gulzar is the daughter of Spice Girl Mel B ( Getty Images )

Beckham previously addressed the mockery over his many career paths. In 2022, he told Bustle: “My dad knew what he was doing at a very young age… it’s OK to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet. You know what I mean?”

Multiple artists, including New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, have faced backlash in recent times as they appear to underplay their well-connected backgrounds.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also faced criticism when the Deadpool and Wolverine star alluded to the couple’s “working-class” background.

Others such as the son of The Beatles’ legend John Lennon, Julian Lennon, expressed his heartache at not being invited on to late-night shows to promote his latest album.

The controversy surrounding “nepo babies” continues amid multiple reports warning that working-class representation in the arts and entertainment industry is at an all-time low.