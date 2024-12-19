Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are facing backlash after making “out of touch” comments about being working-class.

The couple, who were once the lovable darlings of social media for their viral and witty quips to each other, have faced challenging times recently after a series of “tone-deaf” gaffes.

The latest incident saw the rich and famous couple allude to “working-class” roots, which left many social media users confused.

Lively is well-known for being the daughter of Hollywood star Ernie Lively, who also played her on-screen father in her breakthrough role on The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants in 2005. She made her acting debut in the film Sandman, directed by her father.

Meanwhile, her mother Elaine was a talent agent and actor, while her older brother’s talent agent is reported to have helped secure her role in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, aged 16. Although Reynolds’ father was a policeman and his mother worked in retail sales, fans hit out at the pair for the comments.

Speaking about raising their children, Reynolds said that the couple’s four children live a comparatively glamorous life to what they experienced when they were growing up.

“We try to give them as normal a life as possible,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood.”

However, he then went further to make the controversial comments about his social class.

“We both grew up very working-class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever.”

Couple have faced backlash for comments about their upbringing ( Getty Images )

“Quick search: She grew up in Tarzana and then went to Burbank High. Her whole family was in the entertainment business,” wrote one person in response.

“She was cast in Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants while she was a teen. It’s giving at least middle class. Anyway none of that matters because she’s rich and insufferable now. Bye”.

“You keep using that word, ‘working-class.’ I do not think it means what you think it means,” hit out another.

“I thought Blake Lively was a nepo baby…she’s very privileged,” said another confused observer.

It comes amid multiple reports warning that working-class representation in the arts and entertainment industry is at an all-time low. The conversation about nepotism and “nepo babies” has also reached a peak in recent times, as actors including New Girl star Zooey Deschanel attempt to distance themselves from their privileged upbringings.