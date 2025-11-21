Meghan Trainor reveals health issue that kick-started weight loss journey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Trainor has opened up about the health issue that prompted her to lose weight.

The “Made You Look” singer first spoke about her body transformation in April, noting in an Instagram post that she “worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy.”

Recently, Trainor spoke to Kayla Thomas on iHeart Radio’s KIISFM about her new song “Still Don’t Care” and the negative fan reception regarding her weight loss.

“I’m getting a lot of hate online just posting who I am, and everyone’s like ‘Why are you thin now? You were ‘All About That Bass’ girl,” she said. “And I was like 19 when I came out with that, and I’ve been in a fitness journey since I got healthy — and it started when I was pregnant and I had gestational diabetes.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, gestational diabetes specifically occurs during pregnancy when blood sugar levels get too high.

open image in gallery Trainor explained that she started experiencing backlash for losing weight ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery ‘I’ve been in a fitness journey since I got healthy — and it started when I was pregnant and I had gestational diabetes,’ she said ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trainor continued, saying her goal was to be able to tour while also lifting her children “out of their cribs without pulling [my] back.”

“Now I’m strength training three times a week in the gym and I am so focused on health and now I’m obsessed with my hormones, my gut,” the “Dear Future Husband” singer said. “I just want to feel good because this job is hard if you don’t feel good. But I got a lot of hate for being thin so it confused me and rattled me.”

Shortly after revealing her own experience with Monjaro, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, the singer admitted her husband, Daryl Sabara, was also using it.

“We did 75 Hard after Riley was born and, man, did we crush,” she said on an April episode of her Workin’ On It podcast, referencing the viral lifestyle challenge. “Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.”

She landed on Mounjaro, the brand name for Tirzepatide, after doing her own research and discovering it “had less side effects” than other medications.

The “NO” singer said that despite knowing how to lose weight without the aid of medication, she decided to ask her doctor about it. “I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I did the research, and I felt safe,” she said.

open image in gallery Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor are both using Mounjaro ( Getty Images )

Sabara then chimed in to say that interaction led to him using the medication, too. “Daryl and I both do everything together. And we started that journey,” Trainor said.

“I also gained some [sympathy] pregnancy weight,” Sabara said about the couple’s two sons Riley and Barry.

“We’ve been on this journey for a while and we learned how there are right ways to do it.”

The two continued, saying they were on the “lowest dose” of Mounjaro and were making sure to still frequently work out and eat healthy meals.