Meghan Markle’s friend thanks duchess for support following son’s death

One of Meghan Markle’s friends has praised her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, a former model who also co-founded the nonprofit Alliance of Moms, was in the middle of a question-and-answer session Sunday with her Instagram followers when she was asked about her friendship with Meghan. She quickly gushed over the duchess, calling her one of her favorite people.

“I've actually known her for almost 20 years?” she wrote in response to the question. “She even came to my wedding (15 years ago!), and she's been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human.”

“She's been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much,” she added.

Georgie refers to Zajfen and her husband Julian’s son, who died in 2022 aged 9, after having Covid-19 and viral meningitis. Both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, supported Zajifen by donating $5,000 to a GoFundMe page set up in Georgie’s honor.

This is not the first time Zajifen spoke about her relationship with the Sussexes. In October, the former model and Meghan posed together at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala. Zajifen posted the photo on Instagram as she applauded Meghan’s work with the hospital and its doctors, before opening up about their relationship.

“I was also beyond grateful to share in this beautiful evening with one of my closest friends. Meg, your commitment to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and community is truly inspiring. I’m so grateful to have you by my side,” she wrote.

Her Instagram photo showed the two friends holding hands and laughing, as Zajfen wore a lacy, lavender dress, paired with a dark purple clutch. Meanwhile, Meghan repurposed her iconic red dress, which she previously wore to the New York Salute to Freedom Gala in 2021.

She also praised the staff at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the way they’ve cared for her daughter, Lily, who has a heart condition.

“My deepest gratitude to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for the extraordinary care they give to our daughter Lily. Our journey began when she was just two and a half, and from that day forward, we’ve experienced nothing but kindness, hope, care, and unmatched expertise,” Zajfen – who is a heart ambassador for the hospital – wrote earlier in the caption. “Our team at Children’s has given us strength and hope during the most challenging moments and their continued commitment to Lily’s care has made all the difference to our family.”