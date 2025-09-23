Meghan Markle receives radio show offer after revealing her favorite UK station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle could soon be introducing another form of media to her repertoire.

During an episode of season two of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, she revealed what she missed the most about living in the U.K.: one of its radio stations.

The station is called Magic FM, which is known for playing music from the 1980s to now. The station’s content director, Paul Sylvester, responded to Meghan’s comments by offering her the opportunity to host one of Magic’s programs.

“The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she's very welcome,” he said while speaking Tuesday at Radiocentre's Tuning In conference.

Sylvester even clarified his comment when one person on X wrote about it, as he quoted the tweet, writing, “I did say exactly this.”

Meghan has not yet responded to the radio station’s offer ( Getty )

Although Meghan has yet to respond to the offer, her guest on that episode of her Netflix show, Tan France, made fun of her for how much she liked Magic FM, as he called it “such a grandma station.”

“I’ll be that grandma,” Meghan replied. “My favorite station in my car is called Mom Jeans. These are throwback, great sing-alongs, you forget they existed. I love it.”

Since the release of her Netflix show’s second season last month, Meghan, married to Prince Harry since 2018, has shared several photos from filming with her two children — Archie, six, and Lilibet, four — excitedly watching behind the scenes.

In a post on Instagram from September 1, the duchess said that filming With Love, Meghan, had been “more fun than you can imagine,” with several pictures showing Archie and Lilibet helping out.

In one picture, Lilibet, who was named in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, can be seen sitting in the director’s chair on set, wearing a pink sweatshirt with her red hair on display.

In another, she and her brother watch the camera operations as the show is being filmed, wearing headphones to listen to their mother speaking.

A third picture shows Archie holding a clapperboard, which is used to mark scenes, with a heart emoji covering his face.

Other pictures included a snap of her and Harry with guest chef Clare Smyth, who prepared the food for their 2018 royal wedding, and a picture of Meghan filming.

She also made a note of the music played during the filming, which included upbeat songs such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston and “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.