Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has shared several photos from filming her second season of her Netflix show, with her two children excitedly watching behind-the-scenes.

In a post on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex said said that filming ‘With Love, Meghan’, had been “more fun than you can imagine” with several pictures showing Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, lending a helping hand.

In one picture, Lilibet, who was named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, can be seen sitting in the director’s chair on set, wearing a pink jumper with her red hair on display.

open image in gallery The Duchess of Sussex shared pictures of Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, watching her film the series ( Meghan Markle/Instagram )

In another, she and her brother watch the camera operations as the show is being filmed, wearing headphones to listen to their mother speaking.

A third picture shows Archie holding a clapperboard, which is used to mark scenes, with a heart emoji covering his face.

Other pictures included a snap of her and her husband Prince Harry with guest chef Clare Smyth, who prepared the food for their 2018 royal wedding, and a picture of Meghan filming.

She also made a note of the music played during the filming, which included upbeat songs such as ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ by Whitney Houston and ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers.

open image in gallery Another snap showed Lilibet sitting in the director's chair ( Meghan Markle/Instagram )

But the eight-episode output, which was released on Tuesday, has fared poorly with reviewers, like the critically savaged first series, with two star ratings so far.

The Independent’s Helen Coffey said the series was like being “gaslit by a multimillionaire” and the series delivered “cloying sentimentality and flavourless wholesomeness”.

The Telegraph pointed out that the duke, who is not seen in person unlike last time, is “conspicuously absent”, asking: “Has she got Harry locked in the pantry?”

It said the series, which it gave two stars, was “marginally less mad than the first” but that Meghan was “more needy” and the show offered “more tone-deafness from the Montecito Marie Antoinette”.

The Guardian also gave it two stars, adding: “It’s so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical that, do you know what? In the end, it does become almost fascinating.”

open image in gallery The couple's eldest son Archie can be seen holding the clapperboards between takes ( Meghan Markle/Instagram )

The Times labelled it “baffling” and occupying “the sweet spot where irrelevant meets intolerable”.

Meanwhile, Meghan was perceived as taking a swipe at the royal family in a promotional interview on Bloomberg’s The Circuit With Emily Chang, when she claimed she “had to wear nude pantyhose all the time” as a working royal which felt “inauthentic” and that she could not be “as vocal”.

“It was different several years ago, where I couldn’t be as vocal and had to wear nude pantyhose all the time,” she said.

“Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 80s when they came in the little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic.”