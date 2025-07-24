Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is planning to launch a new range of “dirty sodas” as part of a new “futuristic” menu range for the Fall.

Taking inspiration from fans, the fast-food chain said it was leaning into its drinks spinoff brand, CosMc’s, to “turn up the flavor” and create an exciting range of drinks that resonates with younger Gen-Z audiences.

However, the Thursday announcement comes months after the chain began all of its CosMc’s locations, just over a year after they launched in Bolingbrook, Chicago, and six more in Texas.

Over 500 restaurants across Wisconsin, Colorado, and surrounding areas will begin rolling out the new lineup of drinks, McDonald’s said.

A dirty soda is a drink made up of a base soda, usually a popular brand such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Sprite, and then spiked with a syrup or a flavored coffee creamer. It’s particularly popular among teens and those who prefer not to drink alcohol.

McDonald's is launching five new drinks across over 500 restaurants ( McDonalds )

“Think cold coffees, fruity refreshers, crafted sodas, and energizing sips—all created to bring a little extra joy to your day,” it added.

The new flavor lineup will include Toasted Vanilla Frappé, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Sprite Lunar Splash, Popping Tropic Refresher, and Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew.

The fast food chain said the soda range was designed for every occasion, from a morning lift to an afternoon refresher, or even as a small treat.

“We’re seeing real momentum in beverages, with more people – especially our Gen Z fans – turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a go-to treat,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief customer experience and marketing officer of McDonald’s USA.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to meet our US customers’ evolving tastes and show up in new moments, like afternoon refreshment or snack breaks,” she added.

All five drinks are planned to be tested on September 2.

The news also follows the news that both Coke and Pepsi plan to launch new prebiotic soda drinks, suggesting a boom in the market as competitors race to create innovative new flavors.