McDonald’s testing ‘dirty sodas’ as menu item in over 500 restaurants
Gen Z fans are turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a ‘go-to treat,’ a McDonald's spokesperson said
McDonald’s is planning to launch a new range of “dirty sodas” as part of a new “futuristic” menu range for the Fall.
Taking inspiration from fans, the fast-food chain said it was leaning into its drinks spinoff brand, CosMc’s, to “turn up the flavor” and create an exciting range of drinks that resonates with younger Gen-Z audiences.
However, the Thursday announcement comes months after the chain began all of its CosMc’s locations, just over a year after they launched in Bolingbrook, Chicago, and six more in Texas.
Over 500 restaurants across Wisconsin, Colorado, and surrounding areas will begin rolling out the new lineup of drinks, McDonald’s said.
A dirty soda is a drink made up of a base soda, usually a popular brand such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Sprite, and then spiked with a syrup or a flavored coffee creamer. It’s particularly popular among teens and those who prefer not to drink alcohol.
“Think cold coffees, fruity refreshers, crafted sodas, and energizing sips—all created to bring a little extra joy to your day,” it added.
The new flavor lineup will include Toasted Vanilla Frappé, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Sprite Lunar Splash, Popping Tropic Refresher, and Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew.
The fast food chain said the soda range was designed for every occasion, from a morning lift to an afternoon refresher, or even as a small treat.
“We’re seeing real momentum in beverages, with more people – especially our Gen Z fans – turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a go-to treat,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief customer experience and marketing officer of McDonald’s USA.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to meet our US customers’ evolving tastes and show up in new moments, like afternoon refreshment or snack breaks,” she added.
All five drinks are planned to be tested on September 2.
The news also follows the news that both Coke and Pepsi plan to launch new prebiotic soda drinks, suggesting a boom in the market as competitors race to create innovative new flavors.
