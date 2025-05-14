Squishmallows are back at McDonald’s starting today – here’s how to score one
There will be 12 Squishmallows in the rotation for customers who purchase Happy Meals
McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite toy in its Happy Meals.
The fast food chain will be including Squishmallows in their kids’ meals starting Tuesday. The stuffed animals were first introduced as Happy Meal toys in 2023.
Squishmallows are soft, collectible plush toys beloved by kids and adults alike. Each has its own backstory and personality, making them highly sought-after. There are 12 Squishmallows that can appear in a Happy Meal, including a “never-before-seen Intergalactic Axolotl” named Halley.
Similar to their full-size counterparts, the toys will include character tags that list their names and information about them. There will also be a code on the tag, which people can scan for access to an interactive game.
According to Today, the Squishmallow Happy Meal toys will only be available until June 9, or while supplies last.
“You’ve waited patiently for two years, and we want to let all collectors know, there’s a new squad on the block that you won’t want to miss out on,” McDonald’s said of the Squishmallows in a press release.
The news of the Squishmallows’ Happy Meal return comes a few weeks after McDonald’s announced the launch of the McCrispy Strips, which are made with “juicy, 100 percent white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor,” according to a press release.
McCrispy Strips are also paired with a Creamy Chili Dip, described as a “savory, sweet, and tangy sauce.” Customers started purchasing the new item — sold in three or four pieces and served with Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups — upon its May 5 release at McDonald’s stores nationwide.
“Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the US business this year, I've been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's. “The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait.”
She continued: “We took our time, listened to our fans, and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started.”
The news comes as fans are waiting for the return of a fan favorite McDonald’s item, the Snack Wrap. Last month, the chain released a partially obscured date for when the menu item will be available again.
“Snack wraps 0x.14.2025,” the post read, prompting fans to question if the menu item could return in May or June.
The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consisted of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.
