Nostalgic 1980’s McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is back — but only for a limited time
The Transformers-style Changeables are returning for their first major comeback in nearly 40 years
McDonald’s has officially revived one of its most-requested Happy Meal toy lines, bringing back the nostalgic Changeables figures to restaurants across the U.S. starting Tuesday.
Changeables, the Transformers-style toys that debuted in the late 1980s and early 1990s, are making their first major comeback in nearly four decades.
The collectibles start as familiar McDonald’s menu items or restaurant icons, like fries, McNuggets boxes, soda machines and Happy Meal cartons, and fold or flip into robots, dinosaurs, or other imaginative characters.
The launch includes updated robot and dinosaur designs inspired by the original 1987, 1989 and 1990 releases. The new lineup includes 16 collectible characters, each with its own name and personality.
“I have a soft spot for Teef Rex I won't lie,” McDonald’s senior marketing director, Guillaume Huin, said on X about the toy that starts as a Happy Meal box and transforms into a dinosaur.
McDonald’s is rolling out more than collectibles, with a hot honey sauce launching Tuesday for dipping or topping breakfast and chicken items.
The chain is also teasing the long-rumored Big Arch burger, already sold in Canada and Portugal and expected to hit the U.S. in early March. The burger is made up of two quarter-pound beef patties, white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, a poppy-and-sesame seed bun and a new Arch sauce.
Meanwhile, the Shamrock Shake, a mint-flavored, green-colored milkshake, is set to return ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.
