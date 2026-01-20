The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A McDonald’s worker has been arrested in Texas over a scam in which he allegedly used a special device to double-charge customers using credit cards at the restaurant.

Giovanni Primo Blount, 19, was arrested on Sunday and accused of carrying out the scheme at the franchise in Springfield.

According to investigators, Blount allegedly processed legitimate customer payments and then used a personal device to “tap” the customers’ cards again, fraudulently charging an additional $10–$20 per transaction.

The funds were then routed to an account under his control.

Investigators believe Blount was able to scam approximately $680 using his device during more than 50 transactions before being apprehended.

open image in gallery Giovanni Primo Blount, 19, was arrested Sunday and accused of carrying out a credit-card fraud scheme at the McDonald’s franchise in Springfield, Texas ( The Springfield Police Department )

On Monday, the charges against him were upgraded to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information on more than 50 items, which is a first-degree felony.

“The Springtown Police Department urged residents to take immediate steps to protect their financial information following a recent alleged fraud incident which allegedly occurred at the hands of an employee of a local business,” the department said in a statement.

“Members of our community who recently visited the Springtown McDonald’s and paid using a debit or credit card are strongly encouraged to review their bank and card statements for any unauthorized or suspicious charges.”

Since his arrest, Blount has posted his $30,000 bond and been released from jail pending court proceedings.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has been impacted by this incident to contact law enforcement,” SPD wrote.

open image in gallery According to investigators, Blount allegedly processed legitimate customer payments at McDonald’s and then used a personal device to ‘tap’ the customers’ cards again, fraudulently charging an additional $10–$20 per transaction ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

Similar skimming incidents are becoming increasingly common across the U.S., with crimes reported in states from New Jersey to Washington as well as other parts of Texas.

Last month, law enforcement agencies in West Texas warned people to be on guard and take extra precautions to protect their personal and financial information ahead of the holiday season.

Authorities reported to be tracking multiple criminal groups across the region that were believed to have placed credit card skimmers inside retail locations in Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa and Abilene.

Meanwhile, police in New Jersey reported that a credit card skimmer device was found attached to the checkout counter payment terminal at a 7-Eleven at Rutgers University-Camden.

In 2024, the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell reported that skimming incidents had increased by 40 percent from 2022 to 2023, with the trend continuing upward in 2024.

At that time, the top five states, accounting for nearly 50 percent of card compromise reports, were California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas and New Jersey.