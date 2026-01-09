Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of cases of frozen tater tots have been recalled over potential contamination, posing major health risks.

McCain Foods USA Inc, based in Idaho, recalled nearly 40,000 cases of two tater tot brands in December, according to an enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was due to the potential presence of clear, hard plastic fragments in the products.

On Tuesday, the FDA elevated the recall to a Class II, which means that eating the affected items can result in “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” according to the agency.

The frozen tater tots were distributed to retailers across 26 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The recall affects 21,256 cases of the Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, with the item number OIF00215A and UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8, as well as 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, with the item number 1000006067 and UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0.

The recalled items can be also identified by their batch codes and production dates, found here.

While there haven’t been any illnesses reported to date, consumers are urged to throw away the recalled tater tots immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

The presence of foreign materials led to multiple food recalls in 2025. Last month, Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC recalled four of its ready-to-eat breakfast foods due to the potential presence of foreign material. The recall was upgraded to a Class II earlier this week.

Two types of burritos were affected, including 278 units of the Fresh to You brand Spicy Veggie Breakfast Burrito and 93 units of the Sprig & Sprout brand Spicy Breakfast Burrito.

Fresh & Ready Foods also recalled 62 units of the Fresh to You brand Spicy Egg Potatoes Cheese Tacos and 200 units of the Evergreen Refreshments brand Eggs Potatoes Cheese Tacos. The four breakfast foods were distributed to retailers in Oregon and Washington.

In October, Ventura Foods recalled 3,556 cases of its salad dressings due to the potential presence of black plastic planting material in the dressings’ granulated onion. This recall was also upgraded to Class II last month.

Some of the recalled items — distributed to seven different retailers and food courts across 42 states – included Caesar Dressing from Costco Service Deli and Costco Food Court, Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, and Ventura Caesar Dressing.