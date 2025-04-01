Machine Gun Kelly clears up confusion over his and Megan Fox’s baby name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Machine Gun Kelly has cleared up confusion surrounding the name of his and Megan Fox’s baby girl after misleading reports following the news of the child’s birth.

Kelly announced the birth of the baby on Thursday (27 March). The baby is their first together, but Fox’s fourth overall and Kelly’s second.

The couple reportedly split in December, but Kelly has since denied claims that they aren’t on speaking terms.

Kelly, 34, announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram with a video of him holding her hands. The rapper wrote: “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.”

However, many misinterpreted the post believing that Fox and Kelly had called the baby “Celestial Seed”.

On his Instagram stories, Kelly shared a screengrab of a TikTok video, writing in the caption: “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” along with crying with laughter emoji.

He added: “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready.”

open image in gallery Machine Gun Kelly responds to a claim he and Megan Fox have named their child 'Celestial Seed' ( Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram )

Indeed, Kelly’s original post was swamped by baffled fans who were convinced that the baby had been named “Celestial Seed.”

One person wrote: “I really hope that’s not her name.”

Another added: “Awww...little Celestial Seed.”

A third said: “Celestial is already a star, what a blessed name she has. She is going to be so loved.”

Although the name of the baby is yet to be publically disclosed, Kelly did add at the time that she was “born into 432 HZ”.

432 HZ music produces vibrations that are believed to have a soothing effect on the nervous system, lessen physical discomfort and relax muscles.

open image in gallery Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke off their engagement in November 2024 months before they welcomed their first child together ( Getty Images for GQ )

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker confirmed in an Instagram story that he and Kelly had “composed the score of the birth”. He added: “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

Fox shares three sons – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Kelly and Fox, 38, allegedly called it quits last Thanksgiving, just weeks after announcing the pregnancy.

It was reported at the time that they broke up during a trip to Vail, Colorado, where tensions reached a boiling point. TMZ claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early.