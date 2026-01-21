Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lululemon has halted online sales of a new leggings line in the U.S. after customers complained about the fabric being see-through.

The athletic apparel company said Wednesday in a statement that it “temporarily paused sales online” in North America of its Get Low leggings collection to “better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education.”

“Our Get Low collection is designed to support our guests as they train and features seamless technology to provide a sculpted look and feel in a weightless, fast-drying fabric,” a Lululemon spokesperson told The Independent. “We expect to bring the collection back to our North America e-commerce channels soon and the collection continues to be available in other markets.”

Still, the spokesperson noted that “the collection remains available” in stores in North America.

Lululemon stopped the online sales of the product amid customer criticism. In a Reddit forum, one shopper said the leggings from the “Get Low” collection were “absolutely see-through when you squat or bend over,” regardless of the color.

Lululemon has it ‘temporarily paused sales online’ in the US of its Get Low leggings collection ( Getty Images )

“I 100 percent did not like the leggings. Completely see through, no compression, and weird color blocking,” another agreed in the comments.

“Tried them yesterday. Total fail on the design,” a third commented. “There’s no compression!!!”

However, the leggings remain available in stores and online in Europe, with an Austrian version of the Lululemon website selling the product for $114.99 each. The description of the leggings say they provide a “hugged feel and a defined look to your quads and glutes through every supercharged movement.”

Known for its chic and comfortable athleisure, including soft-yoga pants, tank tops, fitted leggings, and fanny packs, Lululemon takes pride in the originality of its products. In July, the company sued Costco, claiming the wholesaler sold knockoffs of the brand’s popular hoodies and pants.

Knockoffs or dupes, as they have become more commonly known, have risen in popularity due to social media influencers making try-on videos of cheaper versions of their favorite brands.

“There is even a hashtag ‘LululemonDupes’ on social media platforms such as TikTok that social media influencers use when promoting these copycat products,” the company claimed in the lawsuit.

Lululemon claimed these dupes, including the ones Costco is selling, infringe on the company’s intellectual property rights and damage its “hard-earned” reputation. The company specifically names its Scuba hoodies and sweatshirts, Define jackets, and ABC pants in the lawsuit. The Scuba hoodie retails for around $118, while the Define jacket and ABC pants cost about $128 each.

The lawsuit has not yet been settled.