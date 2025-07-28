NBA fans react to Luka Doncic’s dramatic makeover after trade from Mavericks to Lakers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBA fans are swooning over Lakers star Luka Doncic debuting his ripped body, after he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles team.

In February, basketball fans were stunned to see that the Mavericks’ general manager, Nico Harrison, sent Doncic to the Lakers. This resulted in a trade between the two teams, bringing center forward Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.

As Doncic prepares for the return of basketball season this fall, he’s done some immense training — with his new physique revealed in Men's Health’s cover story Monday. The photoshoot, which was posted on the publication’s Instagram, featured the athlete working out in the gym and holding various weights while he showed off his muscles.

He also acknowledged how he looks skinnier than before, after sticking to a specific workout regimen and diet during the off-season. “Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” he told Men’s Health.

On social media, fans have quipped about how impressed they are by Doncic’s transformation, while poking fun at the Mavericks for trading him.

Fans call Luka Doncic’s makeover a ‘revenge body’ after he was traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers ( Getty Images )

“This is what you call #RevengeBody” one person wrote in the comments of Men’s Health’s Instagram post.

“Remind them of what they gave away. Luka’s revenge tour 2025,” another added, while a third commented: “Can’t wait for this season!!! @lakers to the Finals & Luka MVP.”

“Luka Doncic made one Men’s Health cover, and suddenly the Lakers have ‘scary hours,’” a fourth wrote on X, referring to the term that describes an intense play on the basketball court, usually towards the end of the game.

In February, there were many reports about why Doncic was traded, with sources telling ESPN that the Mavericks were concerned about his appearance. There were also claims that he gained weight last year, and that he wasn’t disciplined enough with his diet and constant conditioning.

Harrison faced immense backlash in the aftermath of the trade, with many fans even calling for him to be fired. However, two months later, Harrison defended his decision to make the trade, saying he had “no regrets.”

“Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future, and some of the decisions I'm going to make are going to be unpopular,” he said during an hourlong session with the media in April, as reported by ESPN. “That's my job, and I have to stand by it.”

During his interview with Men’s Health, Doncic opened about up about his wellness routine, noting he does two workouts a day and was sticking to a gluten-free, low-sugar diet, which included 250 grams of protein and one almond milk-fueled shake a day.

He plans to continue his fitness regime and eating habits this summer. “If I stop now, it was all for nothing,” he said about his new physique.

He also opened up about his mindset on the basketball court, noting he’s not always trying to make the most impressive jumpshots or dunks.

“Not everything is jumping high,” he explained. “I think I’m very athletic in other stuff. Balancing, controlling my body, what I do when I stop, slowing down.”

Doncic has been considered one of the greatest European players in the NBA, with the nickname Luka Magic. Since entering the league, he’s been selected to play in five NBA All-Star games. He has also been in five All-NBA Team selections, which recognize the best players for their impressive performance during each season.