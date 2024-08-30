Love Is Blind’s Stacy Snyder comes out as queer and debuts new girlfriend

Support truly

Love Is Blind’s season five castmate Stacy Snyder has opened up about her identity, revealing she’s in a new relationship.

On August 29, the reality dating show star took to Instagram to debut her new romance with a sweet video. “Surprise,” her caption read.

In the footage posted to her social media, Snyder was pictured sitting at a restaurant table as she’s bombarded with messages she’s gotten since she left the show. “She’s got a boyfriend,” one on-screen remark read. “She’s single again. She’s irrelevant.

“She’s happy,” the last caption read before the screen switched to show Snyder kissing her new girlfriend. The beloved series feature came out as queer, launching her loving relationship to her thousands of followers with a rainbow-shaped emoji.

Snyder’s fans rushed to her comments section, congratulating her on the fresh romance.

“More and more women are discovering how AMAZING dating other women can be,” one proud follower wrote, while fellow Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell said: “You go girl!!!!!”

A third commented: “Happy looks good on you, babe.”

“It’s my favorite thing when people come off straight dating shows and then come out,” another remarked.

Snyder left Love Is Blind, the notorious dating show that watches 15 singletons find their perfect match without meeting face-to-face, just before she was meant to tie the knot with Izzy Zapata. During the season five finale, which aired in 2023, Snyder refused to say, “I do,” walking away from Zapata mid-ceremony.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Snyder told the outlet that Zapata knew she was planning to back out of the wedding before the ceremony was filmed. Still, her former partner admitted he wanted to take the opportunity to say, “I do.”

“He knew that I wasn’t saying yes, and he told me that he still wanted to say yes. He was worried about looking stupid or rejected up there, and I was like, ‘Don’t show up. I’ll handle this,’” she confessed. “It was more like he wanted everyone to know that the love was real and that he’s saying, ‘I’m always going to be a yes to you, even though I know you’re not there.’ Parts of it were sad for me, and the other parts were somewhat romantic, I guess, but it wasn’t fun.”

Zapata recently went on Netflix’s Perfect Match, but unfortunately left the show without a special someone. On June 23, the reality show contestant shared a carousel of images from his time on the show, thanking his castmates for making the experience as enjoyable as it was for him.

“And that’s a wrap. Left without a match but left with amazing friends and memories that I’ll cherish forever. I’m grateful for all the beautiful souls I met along the way,” his caption read.