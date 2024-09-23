London Design Festival 2024: The emerging interiors trends to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



The annual London Design Festival (LDF) celebrates the city as a design capital and brings together Britain’s greatest creatives.

It’s like fashion week for interiors, with an abundance of new collections on display for the very first time. After scouring this year’s edition, here are the emerging autumn/winter 2024 trends to know.

open image in gallery Claire German notes this season’s refreshingly vibrant palettes ( Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour )

A fresh palette

Whilst browns, burgundies, and navies will always be dominant cosy season colours, there are some unexpected hues thrown into the mix this year. Claire German, CEO of Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, explains: “We’re seeing a refreshingly vibrant palette this autumn featuring aqua, prickly pear pink, spearmint green, and sky blue.”

This fresh colour scheme has also been spotted on the autumn/winter runway, with many brands embracing sunny shades. For example, Prada recently showcased mustard knitwear, whilst Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta celebrated buttery yellow.

open image in gallery Some unexpected hues have been thrown into the mix this year ( Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour )

During LDF, wallpaper designer Cole & Son unveiled its Shinrin Yoku collection, which draws inspiration from Japanese landscapes. The “Kawakubo” design features whimsical, candy-coloured brushstrokes in a swirling zen garden-esque pattern.

The new “Charlotte” wallcovering by Claire de Quenetain and “Weather Report” fabric range from Pollack at Altfield also put a spotlight on this joyful palette.

open image in gallery ‘Dry textures’ are a rising trend for autumn/winter 2024 ( Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour )

Time to get tactile

“Transporting you to rugged cliffs, stony beaches and hidden lagoons, we’re also seeing a rise in dry textures that are reminiscent of erosion, whilst abstract patterns evoke the movement of water on sand and rock,” says German.

The “Faris” side table by Laura Hammett Living is one prime example, featuring a flowing, curvilinear form and pale oak veneer body. Jute rugs, matt clay tiles, and honed kitchen surfaces also embody this trend.

open image in gallery Stone-finished worktops add texture and subtle warmth to contemporary spaces ( Caesarstone )

The team behind worktop brand Caesarstone has recently noticed that their stone finish designs are growing in popularity.

Mor Krisher, head of design, explains, “This finish creates the feel of weathered rock. It’s comfortingly organic with a satiny gleam that’s slightly embossed and irregular in depth. The texture works especially well in contemporary spaces, adding subtle warmth to an otherwise sleek or industrial-style environment.”

open image in gallery The Veneto collection is a perfect example of fabrics that are elegant and rustic ( Andrew Martin )

When it comes to soft furnishings, think thick tweeds and heavy linens. Design house Andrew Martin has just launched its Veneto fabric and cushion collection – in collaboration with interior designer Sophie Paterson.

In shades of ivory, olive and denim, the range features these hearty, tactile fabrics for a look that’s both elegant and rustic.

open image in gallery All-over upholstery and soft edges from the new collection by Nobilis and Lea Zeroil ( Nobilis )

Modern classics

“Many of this season’s collections are rooted in a classical approach but have a modern twist. Colour palettes are reminiscent of country houses – with an abundance of pastel pinks, golds, deep reds, and leafy greens – whilst furniture shapes and prints reference history in a fresh way,” concludes German.

Look to Nobilis’s latest footstool range, designed in collaboration with up-and-coming French designer, Lea Zeroil. Plinth bases, all-over upholstery and soft edges are hallmarks of the collection.

open image in gallery Rubelli’s collaboration with Luke Edward Hall brings a touch of irreverent romanticism ( Rubelli )

Additionally, Rubelli’s wallpaper collaboration with Luke Edward Hall showcases whimsical updates to traditional motifs – celebrating history, filtered through a lens of irreverent romanticism. The designs depict Greek gods and goddesses, vases of flowers and gushing fountains alongside hand-painted columns and friezes.

open image in gallery Modern wallpaper celebrating history through whimsical updates to traditional motifs ( Rubelli )

Philippa Thorp, founder and director of design studio, Thorp, has also noticed this trend. She says, “We are witnessing a return to traditional design with many clients now requesting intricate woodwork and decorative details.

“A shift from the recently favoured minimalist look, people are embracing character and personality by investing in impeccable craftsmanship. More than ever, they recognise the value in artisanal pieces and want to support talented makers and artists – rather than buying mass-produced items.”