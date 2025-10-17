Lily Allen says she ‘wanted to die’ amid divorce from David Harbour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has revealed the extent of her mental health struggles during her divorce from Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Allen, 40, married Harbour, 50, in 2019 after meeting him on Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures. In December 2024, the singer began recording podcast episodes without wearing her wedding ring and was reportedly found on the Raya app again.

In a new interview with British Vogue, published Friday, the “Smile” singer reflected on what led to her decision to enter a treatment facility at the beginning of this year.

“The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong,” she told the outlet, adding that it was the closest she had come to relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“I’ve been into those places before against my will, and I feel like that’s progress in itself,” Allen continued. “That’s strength. I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, ‘I need some time away.’”

‘The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong,’ Allen said ( Getty )

When asked what made her acknowledge that this instance was different from the others, she replied, “That I wanted to die.”

Currently, Allen said she “feels OK” after spending time finding a sponsor and going to daily meetings again on top of meditation, therapy and antidepressants.

The British singer has previously discussed her time at the treatment center during a February episode of her former Miss Me? podcast.

“I went into a treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did lots of group therapy and some like individual therapy,” she revealed to her listeners at the time. “I needed some time and space away from everything, and I did a lot of shadow work... lots of work about my inner child stuff.”

Adding that “it was not easy by any stretch. And it's a journey, it's a life-long journey of healing. It's not a quick fix,” she said: “But I've started meditating, I meditate every day now, at least two or three times a day, that's really helping me.”

During the episode, Allen also said, “People think I hate my children.”

“I absolutely adore my children and I'm in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.

“It was a big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself but ultimately it was for them... that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that.”

