Lily Allen and David Harbour’s viral Brooklyn townhouse hits the market for $8 million days after release of tell-all album
Allen directly mentions the brownstone in her new record
The Brooklyn brownstone that Lily Allen and David Harbour shared during their four years of marriage is now on the market for $8 million.
The listing was posted just days after the pop star put out her tell-all album chronicling the A-list couple’s brutal split last year, with the first song on the record directly mentioning the lavish four-story townhouse in the titular song “West End Girl.”
“And now we're all here, we've moved to New York / We've found a nice little rental near a sweet little school / Now I'm looking at houses with four or five floors /And you've found us a brownstone, said ‘You want it? It's yours,’” the album begins.
“So we went ahead and we bought it / Found ourselves a good mortgage / Billy Cotton got sorted / All the furniture ordered / I could never afford this /You were pushing it forward / Made me feel a bit awkward.”
Despite her reservations about the cost, Allen and the Stranger Things actor bought the house for $3.35 million in early 2021, nearly half of what its worth today, partly due to its extravagant redesign by designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff.
The online listing describes the eclectic apartment as a “layered narrative of traditional English charm, modern Brooklyn sensibilities, and rich Italian influence.” The property’s estimated mortgage payments stand at $1.59 million down at a 6.8 percent interest rate for 30 years, which comes out to a whopping $43,519 per month.
The 19th-century house, located on a tree-lined block in Brooklyn’s family-friendly Carroll Gardens neighborhood, went viral after being featured in Architectural Digest in early 2023. The video tour of what Allen’s children called “the clown house,” she said in the interview, sparked online commentary from fans over the home’s carpeted bathroom and bold decorations.
When Harbour was asked about the decision to carpet the bathroom at the time, he told Seth Meyers, “I made very few decisions in this house.” He then added that he liked it.
“There’s a romance to a carpeted bathroom,” he said. “[You feel like you’re] in Paris in the ’20s.”
When Meyers brought up the backlash from fans on social media over the carpet, Harbour laughed and said, “I think everyone’s become such a nerd since Covid, you know what I mean? Such squares! It’s like, whatever, it’s a little bit of mold.”
Besides the floral carpet, the bathroom includes a standalone tub and a fireplace. Also upstairs, the main bedroom also sparked online discourse at the time due to the fact that it had no windows.
On the main level of the home, the living room features crown moldings, a fireplace and a private backyard, while the kitchen boasts natural light and a massive chandelier. The third level of the townhouse has two guest rooms, a lounge with a skylight, and a home office, according to the listing.
While the house sits vacant, Harbour has returned to his apartment in the West Village, which is also mentioned throughout Allen’s new album. The singer and her two daughters have moved back to London.
