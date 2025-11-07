Lego: The final frontier. Star Trek’s first set beams down in 3,600 pieces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lego is releasing its first-ever Star Trek -inspired model — with an incredible recreation of the signature ship from the ‘80s TV series.

Made from 3,600 pieces, the Lego set is of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the spaceship that serves as the main setting of Star Trek: The Next Generation series, which ran for seven seasons, as well as the 1994 film, Star Trek Generations.

“[It] allows builders to craft a detailed replica of the iconic starship, complete with a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, and warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing,” according to a press release from Lego. “The model also features an opening shuttlebay and two mini shuttlepods, perfect for recreating classic scenes.”

The set comes with nine mini-figures of Star Trek: The Next Generation characters, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher.

Figurines also have some themed accessories, like an engineering case, phaser, or portable tractor beam generator.

open image in gallery The set is based on the iconic spaceship in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ ( Lego )

Once the spaceship has been built, it can be placed on an angled display stand complete with an information plaque that is included in the kit. There is also a display tile, with Star Trek: The Next Generation branding, for the mini-figures.

However, fans should not expect to get their hands on the set before Black Friday, which falls this year on November 28. The set will be sold on Lego’s website and in stores for $399.99.

In addition, customers who get the new Star Trek set will receive a special gift while supplies last: The Lego Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod. The set includes everything needed to make a mini-figure-scale model of the Type-15 Shuttlepod, a small two-person craft from the franchise.

Actor Jonathan Frakes, who starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation, celebrated the new U.S.S. Enterprise set from Lego in a statement.

open image in gallery Lego created a Stark Trek set for super fans to build ( Lego )

“As Commander Riker, I spent a lot of time on the bridge of the Enterprise, and now fans can take the helm themselves… in LEGO brick form!” he said. “This set is a fantastic way to relive the adventures of the crew, piece by piece. Look out for a cameo in the livestream with an offer to win a signed Enterprise set!”

This isn’t the first time that Lego has brought the setting of a beloved franchise to life. In September, the company launched the two-foot-tall Lego Star Wars Death Star, made up of a whopping 9,023 pieces. It also features the most mini-figures ever in a Lego set.

Priced at $999.99, the model recreates a busy cross-section of the Galactic Empire’s infamous moon-sized planet destroyer from Star Wars.