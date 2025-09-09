Lego has launched its most ambitious set ever: the Lego Star Wars Death Star. Part of the prestigious ultimate collector series, the colossal new model stands at 2ft tall, is made up of a whopping 9,023 pieces and features the most minifigurines ever in a Lego set.

Priced at an eye-watering £899.99, the Lego Death Star is on course to burn an Alderaan-sized hole in the bank accounts of serious collectors. The detailed model is designed for anyone old enough to hold strong opinions about the original trilogy and recreates a busy cross-section of the Galactic Empire’s infamous, moon-sized planet destroyer.

Inside you’ll find six bricky floors of Death Star fun, while dotted about the station are iconic scenes taken from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, played out by a full company of Star Wars minifigs. Builders can enjoy the lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan, as well as Luke and Leia’s daring swing across the reactor shaft.

Drop £899 on the Death Star before 7 October and Lego will throw in a free TIE Fighter ( Lego )

Other locations include the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, Princess Leia’s cell block, the tractor beam control unit and the hangar bay, complete with an Imperial Shuttle. The big weird egg that Darth Vader sleeps in is also here, plus a stormtrooper in a hot tub – a fun nod to the Lego Star Wars games.

While measuring a foot deep, the Lego Death Star isn’t the biggest set ever released – the Lego Eiffel Tower is taller and the Lego Titanic is longer – but it features a record-breaking cast of 38 minifigurines. The line-up includes Luke Skywalker (in both his Jedi and stormtrooper disguise), Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Emperor Palpatine, alongside a host of Imperial officers, droids and stormtroopers.

Lego has introduced a record number of new sets this year, with 314 builds across popular ranges including City, Technic and Botanicals. The Danish company’s revenues grew 13 per cent in 2024, despite a global decline of one per cent for the toy industry. Video games continue to be a big focus for the brand, with the return of Lego Batman set to be a highlight of the 2026 gaming calendar.

The Lego Star Wars Death Star will be available for Lego Insiders members from 1 October, with a general release following on 4 October. To sweeten the deal on the £899.99 price tag, Lego will be offering a free TIE Fighter with Imperial Hangar Rack gift with purchase for anyone who buys the set between 1 and 7 October.

The best Lego Star Wars sets

Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon The most iconic hunk of junk in the galaxy can be yours with the brilliant Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set. Smaller and cuter than the 7,500-piece lutimate collector series Millennium Falcon, this recreation of Han Solo’s legendary ride comprises more than 900 pieces and costs a relatively reasonable £74.99. It’s the perfect mid-sized set for fans who want an impressive display piece without needing a UCS-sized budget. £74 from Lego.com Prices may vary