Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Laverne Cox and Nava Mau got emotional on the Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday over the latter’s historic nomination.

While hosting the red carpet event with E! News on September 15, Cox had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Mau, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in Baby Reindeer.

After they both teared up and exchanged a hug, the Orange is the New Black alum acknowledged how “proud” she was of Mau. Cox then opened up about her own experiences in the entertainment industry.

“This show is so incredible and the work that you do is so amazing,” she told Mau. “10 years ago, I became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, and 10 years later I’m not the last. You’re the fourth, and you’re the first in this category. How special is that for you? To be making history and be a part of such an amazing project.”

In response, Mau, who is a transgender woman, explained that she believes the transgender community has been fighting to “tell stories that come from the heart and are based on a human foundation.” She also acknowledged how grateful she was to work on her hit Netflix series, created by and starring comedian Richard Gadd.

“That’s what I think the best thing to celebrate about Baby Reindeer, that yes, it’s an LGBTQ show; it’s a show that has a trans character on it, and it’s also a really good show, and it’s something I’m very proud of,” she added. “And ultimately, I hope that we continue to get to be all that we are as trans people on screen.”

open image in gallery Laverne Cox (right) and Nava Mau had an emotional conversation at the 2024 Emmys ( Getty Images )

Mau then discussed her work in the 2020 Netflix documentary Disclosure, which was centered on transgender representation in film and TV and also featured Cox.

“I saw trans people in positions of leadership,” she said about working on the project. “I got to see you walk in all of your grace and all of your power and I saw that I could dream bigger than what I had dreamt for myself before that. And it changed me forever.”

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have gushed over the touching interaction between the two actors.

“Wow I’m watching the E! red carpet and Nava Mau just walked up to be interviewed by Laverne Cox,” one wrote. “And Laverne just burst into tears and they hugged and I am about to cry. This is so beautiful.”

“What a beautiful f****ing moment,” another wrote, while a third added: “How can anyone not love them? So beautiful and talented.”

A fourth responded: “What a lovely interview.”

Although Mau didn’t win the Emmy award last night, her co-star Jessica Gunning did for her role as Martha in the show. Baby Reindeer took the Emmys by storm last night, winning three other awards, including Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, both accepted by Gadd. The program also won the award for Best Limited Series.