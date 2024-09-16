Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet was full of classic black gowns and futuristic ensembles for television’s biggest night.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The award ceremony was hosted for the first time by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy. This year, FX’s historical drama Shogun and dark comedy The Bear received several nods, as did Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.

However, it was the fashion that also turned heads. In fact, a few style trends emerged from this year’s Emmys – proving that black is always in vogue.

Selena Gomez, who was nominated for her acting role in Only Murders in the Building, arrived at the 2024 Emmys wearing a custom black silk-and-velvet Ralph Lauren Collection gown. The dress featured a hand-embellished halter neckline made with 600 diamond-cut crystals, as she paired the look with matching diamond drop earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was once again nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, also donned a black number at this year’s award show. The actor wore a custom Versace gown, which included a halter neckline. As for Reese Witherspoon, the Morning Show star looked elegant in a black strapless tulle Dior gown with a ballgown-style skirt embroidered with ivory flowers.

While black seemed to be a major fashion trend on the Emmys red carpet, silver and metallics were the runners-up. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan appeared futuristic in a disco ball-style gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The shimmery number featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and hourglass silhouette, which formed a bell shape at the waist.

Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig also channeled the metallic trend in an Oscar de la Renta strapless dress, made from a gold metallic basketweave fabric, while Fallout star Ella Purnell donned a silver chainmail Paco Rabanne gown.

Sofía Vergara

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Griselda star stunned in a bright red Dolce and Gabbana gown at the 2024 Emmys. Vergara’s strapless dress, which was gathered at the bodice, also included a deep cut neckline.

Brie Larson

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Brie Larson, who is nominated in the Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for Lessons in Chemistry, channeled her character’s 1950s fashion in a custom Chanel dress. The Oscar winner’s black midi ensemble featured a tiered tulle skirt, with a bedazzled bodice and a black bow wrapped at the waist.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked elegant on the Emmys red carpet in a black, custom Versace gown. The Abbott Elementary star’s sleek dress included a halter neckline, while she accessorized the look with Cartier jewelry.

Meryl Streep

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Oscar-winning actor channeled Barbiecore in an all-pink suit at the 2024 Emmys. Streep’s red carpet ensemble featured an oversized suit jacket and matching trousers, along with a blouse tied with a bow.

Tyler James Williams

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams took menswear to the next level when he walked the red carpet in a sleeveless suit. His black, collared shirt was buttoned to the top and fastened with a gold brooch, while he completed the look with silver bracelets and rings.

Nicola Coughlan

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Bridgerton star arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a silver, structured number. Coughlan’s off-the-shoulder gown included a peplum waist for a futuristic look.

Reese Witherspoon

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Reese Witherspoon stunned in a black, strapless floor-length dress, which featured off-white floral embroidery and a tulle-lined skirt.

Jennifer Aniston

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The iconic actor walked the 2024 Emmys red carpet wearing a dazzling strapless gown. Aniston’s bedazzled look was completed with matching silver jewelry.

Hannah Einbinder

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Hannah Einbinder – who is nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in Hacks – was dressed in a rose-colored gown on the red carpet. The structured look was designed with a draped bodice adornment, and included a long, draped skirt.

Kristen Wiig

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Saturday Night Live alum joined in on the metallic trend when she wore a green, metallic dress to the Emmys red carpet. Wiig’s outfit featured a strapless, triangle neckline with a ballgown skirt, which was also adorned with a triangle hem.

Ayo Edebiri

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Ayo Edebiri, who is once again nominated for her role in The Bear, wore custom Bottega Veneta to the 2024 Emmys. The red, black, and yellow ensemble also included a high leg slit, as she completed the look with a pair of black strappy heels.

Mindy Kaling

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Mindy Kaling looked elegant as she posed for photos on the red carpet. The Office alum joined in the many celebrities wearing black to this year’s Emmys, wearing a glittering gown with a deep neckline adorned with feathers.

Saoirse Ronan

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

While the Irish actor isn’t nominated at this year’s Emmys, she looked elegant as she supported her husband, Jack Lowden – who received his first Emmy nomination for Slow Horses. Ronan donned a cropped, navy blue ensemble, which featured a draped sleeve attached to the bodice.

Greta Lee

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Lee once again showed her love for Loewe in a sophisticated number fresh off the runway. The Oscar-nominated actor, who received a nod for her role in The Morning Show, arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a gauzy white lace dress, which featured fabric draped into a rolled collar around her neck. Lee paired the look with sapphire and diamond jewelry by Tiffany and Co, as well as strappy silver heels.

Jonathan Bailey

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Jonathan Bailey looked dapper in black suit jacket with matching black silk lapels, along with a black cummerbund. The Bridgerton star left his champagne-colored silk blouse unbuttoned, as he posed for photos with a pair of black and red shades.

Alan Cumming

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Traitors host channeled his Scottish roots on the Emmys red carpet. Cumming arrived wearing a white suit jacket wrapped with a tartan-printed train, as well as a black kilt over a pair of black trousers.

Selena Gomez

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Only Murders in the Building star turned heads when she arrived at the Emmys red carpet. Gomez wore a black velvet dress with a bedazzled criss-cross halter neckline, as well as a mermaid skirt and long train. She accessorized the look with matching silver jewelry, including dangly earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Quinta Brunson

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Quinta Brunson is nominated at the 2024 Emmys in the categories Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for her critically acclaimed show, Abbott Elementary. For the occasion, she donned a dramatic black latex dress with black bows attached to the bodice and skirt.

Gillian Anderson

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Much like Ella Purnell, the Crown alum also turned out a metallic number in an A-line floor-length dress designed by Emilia Wickstead.

Dakota Fanning

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Dakota Fanning graced the Emmys red carpet in a chic, nude-colored gown adorned with pearls. The actor’s strapless dress, from Armani Privé’s Fall/Winter 2024 couture collection, also included ruched detailing at the bust.

Dan Levy

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Schitt’s Creek star – who’s also co-hosting this year’s Emmy Awards with his father, Eugene Levy – walked the red carpet in a daring menswear look. Levy’s ensemble featured a white silk blouse with a dramatic collar, underneath a black suit jacket with matching trousers.

Ella Purnell

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Ella Purnell arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a glamorous, metallic dress with a plunging neckline from Rabanne. The Fallout star accessorized the look with matching dangly earrings, silver bracelets and rings, and metallic strappy heels.

Padma Lakshmi

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The former Top Chef host looked elegant on the Emmys red carpet in a glittering, off-white strapless gown, which she paired with a matching white clutch.

Molly Gordon

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Molly Gordon, known for her roles in The Bear and Booksmart, stunned on the red carpet in a black floor-length gown with a high leg slit and wrapped bodice.

Andrew Scott

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Irish actor, who’s nominated in the Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for his role in Ripley, posed for photos on the Emmys red carpet. For the occasion, Scott donned a black, ruffled shirt with a deep V-neckline underneath a brown double-breasted suit jacket with black, oversized lapels.

Ilona Maher

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Team USA rugby star and TikTok celebrity walked her first ever Emmys red carpet in a dark blue, velvet strapless gown. The floor-length dress featured a peplum waist, along with a mermaid skirt.

Laverne Cox

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Orange Is the New Black alum arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a dramatic, archival Alexander McQueen gown. The black dress featured a deep V-neckline and an oversized, off-the-shoulder cape. She paired the ensemble with a gold, layered chain necklace and moody purple lipstick.