Selena Gomez stuns in black Ralph Lauren gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez has rocked a stunning black gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

While walking the red carpet at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, the Only Murders in the Building actor stunned in a custom black silk-and-velvet Ralph Lauren Collection gown.

The dress featured a hand-embellished halter neckline made with 600 diamond-cut crystals, as she paired the look with matching diamond drop earrings, bracelets, and rings. Gomez’s look was evocative of the black gown she wore to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which instead featured a silver rosette halter neckline.

At this year’s award ceremony, the 32-year-old has not only had the honor of receiving her first acting nomination for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but it’s also her third producing nomination for the series – making her the most-nominated Latina producer in Emmys history.

The murder-mystery comedy is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for both Steve Martin and Martin Short, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Meryl Streep, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Matthew Broderick, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 15 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California ( Getty Images )

At the 2023 ceremony, the “Who Says” singer donned a sheer Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with scarlet sequins in a floral pattern. While Only Murders in the Building has earned several nods, Gomez was also nominated at the 2023 Emmys for her docuseries Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – earning a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

She famously attended last year’s show with her boyfriend Benny Blanco, who did not walk the red carpet but was later spotted blowing kisses at Gomez from the sidelines. Her appearance on this year’s red carpet comes after she appeared to shut down engagement rumors. At the Only Murders in the Building season four premiere in Los Angeles last month, Gomez posed for photos wearing plenty of jewelry – but an engagement ring was noticeably missing, despite speculation.

The Disney Channel alum and the 36-year-old record producer recently fueled engagement rumors after she shared a mirror selfie of the pair, in which she strategically placed a heart emoji over her left ring finger.

Blanco also teased his plans to propose to Gomez during a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show. At the time, host Howard Stern said he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, to which Blanco replied: “You and me both.”