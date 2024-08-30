Lauren Sanchez gushes over her ‘calm and quiet’ time at home with fiancé Jeff Bezos

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Lauren Sanchez has gushed over her “quiet” life at home with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos.

The 54-year-old former news anchor opened up about her downtime with the billionaire, 60, during an interview with People, published on August 29. “My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night,” she said.

However, she also confessed that she and her husband sometimes disagree when choosing what to watch.

“It takes a little bit of time to decide,” she hilariously admitted. “You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time.”

She then shared some of her and Bezos’s – who split their time between his home in Los Angeles and Miami – favorite things that they’ve recently watched.

“We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw. Fallout was also so good. We also just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible," Sanchez added. “Oh, and we loved Severance.”

Sanchez acknowledged that her daily routine will be changing soon, as she embarks on a tour for her new book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, which comes out on September 10.

“I’m so thrilled my kids get to see me do this because they encouraged me to write this for years and I finally made it happen,” she said, as the mother of three children – Nikko Gonzalez, 23, Evan, 18, and Ella, 16 – who shares with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

Sanchez has previously gushed over the downtime she has with her fiancé, amid their busy schedules. In September 2023, she took to Instagram to share a snap of her and the Amazon founder on a walk, as she had her hand in his back pocket, and he had his arm over her shoulder.

“Nothing better than when I get to see him for lunch between his meetings,” she wrote in the caption.

open image in gallery Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center ( Getty Images )

She has also praised her partner’s hard work throughout his career. During an interview with Vogue, published in November, she opened up about her dynamic with Bezos, who is one of the richest men in the world. According to Forbes, Bezos has a net worth of $193.9bn.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously,” she explained. “We always look at each other and go: ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”

She also revealed that, although she’d got on Bezos’ yacht, Koru, last year, they weren’t rushing into planning their nuptials. “We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said at the time. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet.”

However, Sanchez didn’t hesitate to confirm that, once she gets married, she’ll be taking her husband’s last name. “Uh, yes, 100 per cent,” she said. “I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos.”

In August 2023, they first hosted an engagement party on Koru with some famous guests, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. At the time, People also reported that the boat party was taking place along the Amalfi Coast in Italy.