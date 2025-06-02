Kristin Cavallari says ‘a weight has been lifted’ after ‘cutting ties’ with her father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristin Cavallari has opened up about her decision to no longer speak to her father.

The former reality television star revealed in an interview with People published on Monday that choosing not to speak to her father, Dennis Cavallari, years ago turned out to be the “best decision.”

“I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me,” she told the publication. “There's not one day where I miss him. I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point.”

The Hills alum — who shares sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 9, with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler — said the rift between her and her father began when he “crossed the boundary” with her children.

Although she didn’t provide any further information regarding what her father did to her children, she added that he “couldn't even apologize” after.

‘If someone's not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point,’ Cavallari said ( Getty Images for Environmental W )

“Like, you're just gaslighting me. I don't have time for that anymore,” she said, noting that she was “happy” with her choice. “If someone's not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point? Even if it's a parent, life's too short.”

Cavallari has previously discussed growing up with a narcissistic father during an episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast in December 2023. At the time, she spoke with psychologist Dr. Sherrie Campbell about narcissism. Throughout their discussion, Cavallari admitted that because her father has had narcissistic tendencies, she has cut him out of her life and they are no longer on speaking terms.

“I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “I actually didn’t realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult.”

In the past, the Laguna Beach star has been candid about the strained relationship she shares with her father. She explained to Campbell that when she was younger, she didn’t like being around him because he didn’t make her feel like she was good enough.

She continued: “But then the flip of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up. Now as an adult looking back, it was when it benefited you and made you look good.”