Kristin Cavallari shares first glimpse of nine-year-old daughter since she was a baby

Kristin Cavallari shared a rare glimpse of her family life, giving followers their first look at her daughter Saylor since she was a baby.

On Saturday (December 28), the 37-year-old reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring moments with her two youngest children — daughter Saylor, 9, and son Jaxon, 10.

One photo captured Saylor in the kitchen, wearing a pink T-shirt and yellow shorts as she prepared to add minced meat to a pot. Another image showed Saylor at an NHL game, sporting a yellow Nashville Predators jersey and black face paint stamped with the words “GO PREDS.”

Jaxon also made an appearance, shown getting creative in the kitchen while making dough surrounded by cookie cutters. Additional photos in the carousel featured Cavallari’s dog Quinn and moments with friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, who appeared alongside her on Very Cavallari.

“Disposables + end of year fun,” Cavallari captioned the post.

“She is your mini me for sure,” one person commented about her daughter.

“Saylor looks just like you,” another agreed.

“Saylor is her dad’s twin!” a third wrote, referring to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom Cavallari shares three children.

The Uncommon James founder’s decision to share her children’s faces follows a recent change in her approach to social media. Earlier this year, she explained her reasoning after featuring her eldest son Camden, 12, in a video on her Instagram Stories as they made pumpkin spice syrup together.

“I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden’s face,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I know. He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him.”

Cavallari clarified that her past decision to keep her children’s faces private was intended to give them autonomy as they grew older. “The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older,” she said.

She added, “And he’s 12 going on 28, so he is mature enough to make that decision now! But I appreciate everyone letting me know.”

Kristin Cavallari has three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9 ( Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused )

Cavallari and Cutler, 41, were married for seven years before filing for divorce in late 2020.

Reflecting on her marriage during a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the reality TV star admitted to ignoring the “red flags” in their relationship.

“I called off the engagement the same reason I got divorced – same reasons, I should say,” the reality television star said. “I guess if there’s any take away from that is you can’t ignore red flags. People don’t change and you’ve got to trust your gut.”