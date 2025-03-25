Bobby Flay’s new romance with award-winning chef revealed after Kristin Cavallari’s diss
Flay and his new love interest have known each other for years
Bobby Flay is heating things up in the kitchen as he’s begun a relationship with a fellow chef.
According to a recent report from People, Flay is now dating the winner of Top Chef season 14, Brooke Williamson. The two recently worked together on the reality cooking show Bobby’s Triple Threat which premiered in 2022. She’s also appeared on multiple episodes of Beat Bobby Flay.
“They have been friends for a while and recently decided to jump in,” a source told People. “Her divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences and over the last few weeks, love bloomed.”
Williamson, who took home the top prize on Bravo’s long-running cooking show in 2017, has appeared on Top Chef Duels, Knife Fight, and Guy’s Grocery Games while also serving as a judge on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl. In addition to her television appearances, Williamson also owns a restaurant named Playa Provisions in Playa Del Rey, California.
She was married to Nick Roberts from 2007 until their divorce was finalized in early 2024. They share one son together named Hudson.
Meanwhile, Flay has been married three times and shares his 28-year-old daughter Sophie with his second wife Kate Connelly.
Prior to the start of his relationship with Williamson, the Beat Bobby Flay star dated Christina Pérez for over three years before their breakup was revealed in June 2024.
A few months later, in October, Flay made an appearance on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast where he recalled asking if he could take her to dinner only for her to turn him down.
“I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?’” Flay said on the podcast. “And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody.’”
However, Cavallari claimed she said something else. “Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.’ I was burnt out on dating or something,” she said.
Flay then disagreed, replying, “No, you said, ‘I’ve already started seeing somebody’! And I said, ‘I just want to go to dinner with you.’”
At another point in the podcast, Cavallari asked the chef if he would ever get married again. “If you asked me today, I’d say probably, yes,” Flay said before backtracking. “I don’t know.”
“For me, it hasn’t been the best situation. That said, I don’t feel like I need to do it again. I have an amazing daughter who is 28 years old. I’m not having any more kids as far as I know.”
He clarified that instead of having a marriage, he would prefer to have a “life partner” without the legal formalities that come along with saying “I do.”
“I would be interested in a life partner for sure. But I don’t think it necessarily needs the documentation,” he said.
“Once you sign a document that says, ‘You are now together,’ there’s something that changes. When you try to explain that to people who have never been married, they don’t know what you’re talking about. They’re like, ‘What’s the difference?’ And I'm like well, there is a difference but I can’t really put my finger on it.”
