Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at a follower who accused her of being pregnant after posting her vacation photos in Italy.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star, 46, share a series of photos on Instagram from her most recent time in Portofino, including images of her husband, Travis Barker, and other family members. “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie,” she captioned the round-up.

However, after posting, many people were quick to turn to the comments section to express how they thought Kardashian was pregnant.

“She's pregnant?” one comment read, while another commenter agreed, writing, “You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again.”

Kardashian responded to the latter comment, letting her followers know the rumors were wrong, and that she was simply enjoying a trip to the beloved destination where her and her husband married in 2022.

“Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!” she wrote.

In addition to sharing her one-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen, with Barker, Kardashian also shares daughter Penelope, 12, and sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with her ex Scott Disick.

Her family vacation to Italy comes a few weeks after the reality television star skipped out on attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice with her siblings.

Bezos and Sánchez tied the knot in Venice last month at a star-studded wedding ceremony, with 200 guests, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The famous family members in attendance were “momager” Kris Jenner and four of her children: Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

However, Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney, was noticeably absent from the family affair. And after the wedding was over, Kourtney shared photos on Instagram of how she spent her weekend instead.

The first picture in the photo dump was a black Cadillac convertible on the road, followed by a snap of the reality star wearing an oversized grey suit and white button-down. The following pictures show moments at the beach and the setup of a living room table, with a huge bouquet of roses.

The Lemme founder’s Instagram post ended with photos of her black sneakers, which read: “Dues paid.”

In the comments, fans applauded Kourtney for skipping out on Bezos and Sánchez’s extravagant ceremony, which was widely protested against by Venice locals frustrated with the swell of tourism in the historic city.

“Cool Kardashians say no to the Bezos wedding!” one commented, while another agreed: “Kourtney said no Bezos thank you I have to go to the beach and eat strawberries.”

“The most interesting Kardashian to see,” a third wrote.